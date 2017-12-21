Home > News > Local >

Oyo Governor, Ajimobi consoles Olubadan over wife’s death

Ajimobi Olubadan's wife's death a big loss - Oyo Governor says

Olori Kudirat Adetunji died in the early hours of Thursday December 21, 2017, at the age of 71.

  • Published:
Olubadan's wife's death shocks Oyo Governor play

Abiola Ajimobi, Oyo State Governor

(guardian)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State has described the death of the wife of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji as a big loss to the entire people of the state.

Olori Kudirat Adetunji died in the early hours of Thursday December 21, 2017, at the age of 71.

According to Punch, the governor said this in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy, Mr Yomi Layinka, and made available to newsmen in Ibadan on Thursday.

The governor, who described the incident as a big loss to the Olubadan and entire people of the ancient city, said “I am greatly saddened by the passing away of Olori Kudirat. It is very unfortunate and disheartening.

“We were together with Kabiyesi and the royal retinue at the Chief of Army Staff conference, held in Ibadan last week.

“Her death is indeed a big loss to our father, the Olubadan and the people of Ibadanland.

ALSO READ: Ladoja is a failed politician hiding behind Olubadan - Ajimobi

‘‘May the Almighty grant Kabiyesi, children and loved ones the fortitude to bear the loss."

Ajimobi prays for the departed

The Governor also called on the people of Oyo State to pray for the repose of the deceased’s gentle soul, NAN reports.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is an Associate Hub Editor at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 The Great Hijab Debate Classmates of law school rebel talk to Pulse...bullet
2 Libya Slave Trade Nigerian 'mafia' working with citizens to smuggle...bullet
3 Donald Trump Hello Ibadan, a US Judge born in your city just made...bullet

Related Articles

Abiola Ajimobi Gov commiserates with Olubadan over wife’s death
Abiola Ajimobi Governor commends army as Buratai visits Oyo
Florence Ajimobi Wives of security officers are heroes – Oyo first lady
Ladoke Akintola University of Technology LAUTECH has the highest concentration of cybercriminals -DSS
Ajimobi Oyo's first lady counsels women on civic responsibilities
Ibadan Chieftaincy Tussle Olubadan says deposition threat is an offence to Ibadan people
Ajimobi Oyo Governor presents N267bn Appropriation Bill for 2018

Local

NNPC to flood market with petrol to end scarcity
Fuel Scarcity NNPC to flood market with petrol
Let's pray for our soldiers fighting Boko Haram, Buhari says in Christmas message
Buhari 'Things will get better soon,' President assures Nigerians in Christmas message
Fayose calls for Buhari's resignation as Minister of Petroleum over fuel scarcity
Fuel Scarcity 'Vote Buhari out in 2019,' Fayose tells Nigerians
APGA asks Buhari to appoint substantive minister, blames fuel scarcity on corruption
Fuel Scarcity APGA asks Buhari to appoint substantive minister, blames scarcity on corruption