Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State has described the death of the wife of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji as a big loss to the entire people of the state.

Olori Kudirat Adetunji died in the early hours of Thursday December 21, 2017, at the age of 71.

According to Punch, the governor said this in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy, Mr Yomi Layinka, and made available to newsmen in Ibadan on Thursday.

The governor, who described the incident as a big loss to the Olubadan and entire people of the ancient city, said “I am greatly saddened by the passing away of Olori Kudirat. It is very unfortunate and disheartening.

“We were together with Kabiyesi and the royal retinue at the Chief of Army Staff conference, held in Ibadan last week.

“Her death is indeed a big loss to our father, the Olubadan and the people of Ibadanland.

‘‘May the Almighty grant Kabiyesi, children and loved ones the fortitude to bear the loss."

Ajimobi prays for the departed

The Governor also called on the people of Oyo State to pray for the repose of the deceased’s gentle soul, NAN reports.