Home > News > Local >

Oyo CAN joins nationwide protest against killings

In Oyo State CAN joins nationwide protest against killings

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that  CAN President, Rev. Olasupo Ayokunle, had in a statement on April 25 urged Christians to hold peaceful protests within their church premises.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN)-Rev. Samson Olasupo Adeniyi Ayokunle play

President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN)-Rev. Samson Olasupo Adeniyi Ayokunle

(Vanguard)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Churches from different denominations under the umbrella body of  Christian Association Nigeria (CAN) on Sunday in Ibadan embarked on peaceful protest against the  incessant killings by suspected herdsmen in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that  CAN President, Rev. Olasupo Ayokunle, had in a statement on April 25 urged Christians to hold peaceful protests within their church premises.

The Chairman of CAN in Oyo State, Pastor Benjamin Akanmu, said that members had been directed to stage the protest in compliance with  the directives by the national body.

Akanmu said that the protest  was   limited to the vicinity of the churches in order to prevent  it from being hijacked by hoodlums.

Rev. Dr Samuel Wojuola, the Senior Pastor of Bodij-Ashi Baptist Church, Ibadan, during the rally by the church urged government to address the security challenges in the country.

Wojuola said that the incessant killings must be halted  to promote  peaceful coexistence.

According to him, the church joined the protest to show disapproval for the unending bloodshed in different parts of the country. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Melaye Conflicting details emerge on how Dino escaped from SARS vehiclebullet
2 Herdsmen Crisis Nigerian Army arrest suspected mastermind of Benue attacksbullet
3 Atiku Abubakar Ex-VP vows to probe Buhari if he becomes Presidentbullet

Related Articles

Benue Killings Avoid reprisal attacks, Bishop urges Christians
Chibok Girls How we were exploited in US after escaping Boko Haram - Kauna Birtus
In Nigeria Media under scrutiny over herder-farmer conflict
Chibok Girls What has happened to schoolgirls 4 years after Boko Haram abduction?
Arewa Pastors PDP accuses FG of hiring clergymen to endorse Buhari
Leah Sharibu Dapchi schoolgirl still in Boko Haram custody reportedly attempted to escape
Leah Sharibu Why is Osinbajo quiet about Christian girl held by Boko Haram – Omokri asks
Dapchi Girls CAN commends FG’s intervention, calls for Leah Sharibu’s release
Samson Ayokunle CAN president, SGF, I-G warn against provocative preachings
In Nasarawa state CAN donates relief materials to IDPs

Local

Tokunbo Korodo
In Lagos Be fully involved in 2019 election, ULC urges workers
Oba of Benin places Libya returnees on salaries
Oba Of Benin Monarch preaches peaceful coexistence among Nigerians
Troops burn down Benue village in revenge for soldier's killing
Benue Killings Avoid reprisal attacks, Bishop urges Christians
Ahmed Buhari vows to chase President Buhari out of Aso Rock
Ahmed Buhari Why I want to be Nigeria’s president