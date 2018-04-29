Oyo CAN joins nationwide protest against killings

news

Churches from different denominations under the umbrella body of Christian Association Nigeria (CAN) on Sunday in Ibadan embarked on peaceful protest against the incessant killings by suspected herdsmen in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that CAN President, Rev. Olasupo Ayokunle, had in a statement on April 25 urged Christians to hold peaceful protests within their church premises.

The Chairman of CAN in Oyo State, Pastor Benjamin Akanmu, said that members had been directed to stage the protest in compliance with the directives by the national body.

Akanmu said that the protest was limited to the vicinity of the churches in order to prevent it from being hijacked by hoodlums.

Rev. Dr Samuel Wojuola, the Senior Pastor of Bodij-Ashi Baptist Church, Ibadan, during the rally by the church urged government to address the security challenges in the country.

Wojuola said that the incessant killings must be halted to promote peaceful coexistence.

According to him, the church joined the protest to show disapproval for the unending bloodshed in different parts of the country.