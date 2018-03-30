Home > News > Local >

Easter: Over 50 security personnel for Millennium Park—Official

In Abuja Over 50 security personnel for Millennium Park — Official

Mr Jude Unim, the supervisor of the park gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Friday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Over 50 security personnel for Millennium Park play

Over 50 security personnel for Millennium Park

(Jumia Travel)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

As Christians prepare to celebrate Easter on Sunday, the management of Millennium Park, Maitama, Abuja, has assured fun seekers of maximum security to ensure a hitch-free celebration in the park.

Mr Jude Unim, the supervisor of the park gave the assurance in an interview withthe News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Friday.

According to him, the expected large number of fun seekers into the park during festive period cannot be taken for granted.

“Security is our priority because we value the life of everybody that comes to the park to have fun.

“This park accommodates the largest number of fun seekers in the Federal Capital Territory, because it is an open park and we don’t charge entrance fees.

“We will have seven mobile police men, 30 Civil Defense corps, 15 personnel of the Department of State Security Service and many police officers from Miatama and Asokoro police division.

“The reason is to give maximum security and rest of mind to fun-seekers during the Easter celebration, ’’ Unim said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Buhari This is what president will be up to when he visits Lagosbullet
2 Ibrahim Idris IGP ‘sacks’ Police commissioner who declared Melaye wantedbullet
3 Pulse Opinion Dear Ambode, shutting down Lagos for Buhari makes no sensebullet

Related Articles

Old Oyo National Park A brief walk into the presence of a forgotten era
Opinion Hotter, drier, hungrier: how global warming punishes the world's poorest
Tech A brazen homeowner at San Francisco's leaning, sinking skyscraper is trying to sell a multimillion-dollar condo for almost double what they paid
Tech The best-selling album the year you were born
Opinion Review: When a Landscape (and Memory) Is All You Have
Tech These photos of 'Star Wars' ships on Earth are mesmerizing
Finance The 27 best under-the-radar places to spend New Year's Eve, according to the world's leading travel experts
Business Insider List 8 places to have Christmas fun on a low budget in Nigeria
Millennium Park, Abuja A sanctuary of freedom and peace
Design 19 of the most beautiful public spaces in the world, according to urban designers

Local

5 ways to stay alive during fire outbreak
Ojota Lagos Market Fire Traders count losses, seek govt. assistance
Mr. Chris Olakpe, Chief Executive Officer of LASTMA
Chris Olakpe Buhari’s visit: LASTMA boss lauds motorists’ compliance with traffic instructions
Fish and the sellers
Good Friday Fish dealers make brisk business in Enugu
Reps Deputy Majority Leader, Buba Jibril, is dead
Buba Jibril Reps Deputy Majority Leader is buried in Lokoja