As Christians prepare to celebrate Easter on Sunday, the management of Millennium Park, Maitama, Abuja, has assured fun seekers of maximum security to ensure a hitch-free celebration in the park.

Mr Jude Unim, the supervisor of the park gave the assurance in an interview withthe News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Friday.

According to him, the expected large number of fun seekers into the park during festive period cannot be taken for granted.

“Security is our priority because we value the life of everybody that comes to the park to have fun.

“This park accommodates the largest number of fun seekers in the Federal Capital Territory, because it is an open park and we don’t charge entrance fees.

“We will have seven mobile police men, 30 Civil Defense corps, 15 personnel of the Department of State Security Service and many police officers from Miatama and Asokoro police division.

“The reason is to give maximum security and rest of mind to fun-seekers during the Easter celebration, ’’ Unim said.