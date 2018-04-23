news

Senator Dino Melaye has raised an alarm over the 'invasion' of his residence in Maitama, Abuja by ‘fierce looking’ and armed mobile policemen.

“Over 30 heavily armed fierce looking mobile police men have just stormed My residence in Maitama, Abuja All roads leading to House has been condoned off, as heavy mobile police men blocked entry & exit of the road. They currently laid siege on in and around the house,” Melaye tweeted on Monday, April 23, 2018.

— Senator Dino Melaye (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

The invasion comes few hours after his release from detention.

Senator Melaye was arrested by men of the Nigerian Immigration Service at the international wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Monday, April 23, 2018, on his way to an official assignment in Morocco.

Spokesman of the Service, Sunday James, said that Melaye was arrested by Immigration officials “based on instruction".

The Police, however, denied knowledge of Melaye's arrest.

“He had been released almost an hour ago,” said Gideon Ayodele, Melaye's spokesman confirmed.

Senator Melaye’s arrest comes weeks after the Kogi-west lawmaker was declared wanted by the Police for allegedly supplying arms to some suspects.

Melaye was declared wanted alongside six others after two of the suspects escaped from Police custody in Lokoja, Kogi state.

Details later...