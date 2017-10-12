Osun government tasks citizens on prompt payment of taxes

The State Government of Osun has called on citizens, groups and corporate organisations doing business in the state to be up and doing in the fulfillment of their civic duty by paying their taxes regularly.

The government made this call after its weekly executive council meeting on Wednesday.

A statement by the Media Adviser to the Governor, Sola Fasure, said this became imperative after Council was informed that some organisations and business concerns had their premises sealed off for contravening the state’s revenue law.

The council warned that the state will no longer condone any act of economic sabotage by individuals and corporate organisations, which avoid or fail outright to perform their civic obligations to the state.

According to the statement, lack of fulfilment of such obligations might cause untoward repercussions to corporate entities and individuals if government wields the big stick.

The Council noted that in as much as government is doing everything humanly possible to provide conducive atmosphere for doing businesses as well as guaranteeing security of lives and properties, it behooves on citizens and business organisations to also pay their taxes promptly for government to be able to carry out its own obligations properly.

The statement averred: "This is clearly an avoidable situation. Council frowned at this and enjoined all residents and organisations doing business in Osun to be good corporate citizens by fulfilling their obligations to the state to avoid unpleasant consequences."

In another development, Council approved the commissioning of Ilesa Government High School, which comes up on Tuesday October 24, 2017.

Ilesa Government High School is one of the 11 state-of-the-art High Schools being built by the government across the state.

The commissioning, according to government, is in continuation of the government policy of expansion of the education space in the state for the turnaround of the sector.

As a follow up to this, the Ministry of Education, in collaboration with the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), also distributed large consignments of instructional aid and sporting equipment to middle schools in the state.

The statement noted that the inclusion of sporting equipment is in tandem with government’s efforts at developing the total man (and woman) through learning and physical exercise.

In a similar development, the Council commended an indigene of the state, Islamiyat Yusuf, who represented Nigeria at the just concluded African Youth Games in Uganda where she participated in the event of weightlifting.

She won three gold medals for Nigeria. She had earlier represented Osun at the Nigerian Youth Games in Ilorin where she won three gold, two silver and two bronze medals.