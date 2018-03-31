Home > News > Local >

This is contained in an Easter message signed by Mr Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, the House Committee Chairman on Information and Strategy, on Saturday in Osogbo.

Osun House of Assembly play

Osun House of Assembly

(Independent Newspapers Nigeria)
The Osun House of Assembly has urged the Christian faithful to use the Easter period to pray for the peace and stability of the state and the country as a whole.

Oyintiloye said that the assembly acknowledged the fact that Easter season is a sacred celebration filled with God’s love, blessings and redemptive power.

He urged Christians to celebrate moderately and never forget the lessons and the reason for the season, which is the sacrificial death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

“We urge Christians to emulate the virtue of sacrifice exemplified by the death of Christ on the cross of Calvary.

“While wishing all Christians a successful celebration, the Parliament urges practitioners of all faiths in the state and country as a whole to continue to live in peace and harmony for the progress of the state.

“We also urge all Christians to use the period to pray for the state, especially as the it looks forward to the governorship election,” he said.

A socio-political group, the Oranmiyan, has also called on Christians to use the period of Easter to pray for continued peace and unity of the state and entire country.

This is contained in an Easter message signed by the group’s Director of Administration, Mr Niyi Aluko, in Osogbo.

Aluko also enjoined Christians to use the Easter season to pray fervently for the successful governorship election holding in September in the state.

He urged Nigerians to let the love of Christ continue to pervade the country and implored all to reflect on the life of selfless service lived by Jesus Christ.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

