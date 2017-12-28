Home > News > Local >

Osinbajo's statement on fuel subsidy is strange - Fayose

Fayose I like Osinbajo but his recent stand on NNPC and fuel subsidy is strange - Governor

Fayose said though he likes the VP because he's a pastor and different but his recent statement is strange to him.

  • Published:
Osinbajo's statement on fuel subsidy is strange - Fayose play

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose

(Vanguard)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose, has said Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo's recent claim regarding fuel subsidy and NNPC is strange.

Fayose in a statement by his media aide, Lere Olayinka said though he likes the VP because he's a pastor and different but his recent statement is strange to him.

Where is NNPC getting the money with which it is subsidising petrol with N26 per litre? Is NNPC spending money from the sales of crude oil that should be paid into the federation account to pay subsidy?

ALSO READ: Fuel crisis at Christmas shameful - Osinbajo

“I like the vice-president, he is a pastor and I don’t believe that he will also join others in Buhari’s government to lie to Nigerians.

Osinbajo sells petrol, interacts with people on queue in Lagos play

Osinbajo helping out a petrol attendant at an Oando filling station in Lagos

(Twitter)

“However, this one that he presented NNPC as an agency of the federal government that can allocate fund without the approval of the president is very strange to me,” Fayose querried.

ALSO READ: FG wants to increase price of petrol to N185 per litre – Fayose

On Tuesday, December 26, 2017, Osinbajo had said the Nigerian National Petroleum Commission bears the cost of fuel subsidy and not the federal government.

Osinbajo's comments came after Maikanti Baru, NNPC group managing director, had said the landing cost of petrol is now N171 as against the official retail price of N145.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Fuel Scarcity NNPC, DPR uncover illegal reservoirs in Abujabullet
2 Yusuf Buhari All you need to know about accident involving president's sonbullet
3 Chibok Girls Boko Haram never planned schoolgirls' abductionbullet

Related Articles

Fayose Governor orders sale of petrol at N145 per litre in government house
Fuel Scarcity 'Vote Buhari out in 2019,' Fayose tells Nigerians
Fuel Scarcity NNPC GMD to meet Buhari Sunday night, insists there is enough petrol supply
Fuel Crisis FG wants to increase price of petrol to N185 per litre – Fayose
Osinbajo Vice President sells petrol, interacts with people on queue in Lagos
In Ekiti Fuel scarcity worsens as motorists sleep in filing stations
Falana Legal luminary says Baru, Kachikwu deceived and misled Nigerians over fuel scarcity
Fuel Scarcity NNPC dismisses DAPPMA criticism, accuses marketers of owing N26.7bn

Local

DPR seals 10 fillings stations in Benin for over pricing
In Abuja Motorists get more free fuel as NNPC, DPR, seal stations
INEC sacks 2 workers over alleged double registration by Governor Bello
Bello Kogi Governor says 16b was used to clear salary arrears
A returnee migrant (C) brought home from Libya is embraced by relatives in Benin, capital of Edo State in midwest Nigeria on December 7, 2017. Out of over 400 Nigerian migrants that voluntarily returned from Libya, more than half have returned to Edo State, where a large number of them came from, after being stranded in the volatile North African country en route (to) Europe.
Libya Slave Trade FG reiterates commitment to bringing back Nigerians willing to return home
Petrol scarcity: NUPENG urges NNPC to sustain distribution tempo
Fuel scarcity Niger gets only a truck in 2 days