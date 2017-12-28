Osinbajo's statement on fuel subsidy is strange - Fayose

news

The governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose, has said Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo's recent claim regarding fuel subsidy and NNPC is strange.

Fayose in a statement by his media aide, Lere Olayinka said though he likes the VP because he's a pastor and different but his recent statement is strange to him.

“Where is NNPC getting the money with which it is subsidising petrol with N26 per litre? Is NNPC spending money from the sales of crude oil that should be paid into the federation account to pay subsidy?

“I like the vice-president, he is a pastor and I don’t believe that he will also join others in Buhari’s government to lie to Nigerians.

“However, this one that he presented NNPC as an agency of the federal government that can allocate fund without the approval of the president is very strange to me,” Fayose querried.

On Tuesday, December 26, 2017, Osinbajo had said the Nigerian National Petroleum Commission bears the cost of fuel subsidy and not the federal government.

Osinbajo's comments came after Maikanti Baru, NNPC group managing director, had said the landing cost of petrol is now N171 as against the official retail price of N145.