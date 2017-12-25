Home > News > Local >

Osinbajo sells petrol, interacts with people on queue in Lagos

Osinbajo Vice President sells petrol, interacts with people on queue in Lagos

Osinbajo had visited a branch of the Oando filling station in Lagos when he was photographed helping an attendant to sell fuel into the tank of a waiting vehicle.

  Published:
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo was spotted filling up the petrol tank of a waiting vehicle on long queue in Lagos.

Osinbajo, who was in Lagos for Christmas, was also spotted interacting with citizens on the long queue as well as the petrol attendants.

He had visited a branch of the Oando filling station in Lagos when he was photographed helping an attendant to sell fuel into the tank of a waiting vehicle.

Osinbajo helping out a petrol attendant at an Oando filling station in Lagos

(Twitter)

 

According to Bashir Ahmad, the Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on new media, "Osinbajo engaged with citizens and staff of the stations. He went pump by pump to get insight on people's experience, especially the wait time."

 

President Buhari had reportedly met with the Minister of Petroleum state, Dr Ibe Kachikwu as well as the GMD of NNPC, Dr Maikanti Baru on the current fuel scarcity been witnessed by Nigerians.

President Buhari on Sunday night, December 24, 2017, met with the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Maikanti Baru over the fuel scarcity across the country.

ALSO READ: Why there’s petrol shortage in Lagos – NNPC

Baru briefed Buhari on the situation of things regarding the scarcity.

The Federal Government said this on Sunday via its Twitter handle @AsoRock.

The NNPC had on Saturday, December 23, 2017 said it would flood the market with petroleum products over the weekend.

