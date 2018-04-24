Home > News > Local >

Osinbajo says killings in Nigeria is devil's agenda

Vice President says killings in Nigeria is devil's agenda

He urged Christian leaders to not preach hate as a result of the evil acts being carried out by killers.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has attributed savage killings in parts of Nigeria to the "devil's bigger agenda" to cause a religious conflict in the country.

The vice president said this at the inauguration of the 30,000-seater church auditorium of the Deeper Life Bible Church in Gbagada, Lagos, on Tuesday, April 24, 2018.

In quotes posted by Osinbajo's spokesperson, Laulu Akande, he urged Christian leaders to not preach hate as a result of the evil acts being carried out by such killers.

He said, "As I discussed these issues (killings in parts of the country) with the President (Muhammadu Buhari), it's evident the devil's bigger agenda is to stoke up a religious conflict in Nigeria, to make it impossible to preach the gospel or even for Muslims to worship in their mosques.

"While security agencies continue to work relentlessly to hunt down perpetrators of these evil acts, we as a body of Christ must not lose focus. The enemy wants us to stand on our pulpits & preach hate, we will not. We will obey Jesus who said that we must love our enemies."

 

