Home > News > Local >

Osinbajo says Buhari is saving a lot of money for Nigeria

Buhari Osinbajo says President is saving a lot of money for Nigeria

He said the president's firm hold on governance has ensured that the country is saving more.

  • Published:
Osinbajo says Buhari is saving a lot of money for Nigeria play

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

(Pulse)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for overseeing an administration that is saving a lot of money for the country by eradicating the culture of corruption.

While recently speaking to the leadership of The Companion, an association of Muslim Businessmen and Professionals, the vice president said that the president's firm hold on governance has ensured that the country is saving more.

He further said that when the president is done comprehensively dealing with corruption in the country, there will be a lot of improvement.

He said, "One thing that is very sure now is that this presidency is not stealing and we have a President who is not stealing and will not steal.

"There is no corruption in the presidency under the current government. This kind of body language is what is saving this country a lot of money now. Like what is happening in JAMB, Customs, FIRS, NPA, FAAN, NIMASA where we have witnessed improved revenue collection and returns to govt for unspent resources.

"When we begin to deal with corruption in all facets of government particularly within the public sector, there will be a lot of improvement in our country. The government is also looking at improving ease of doing business to be able to attract more foreign direct investment over a period of time.

"All MDA's will be made to submit their expenditure in line with the budget as well and in compliance with the accounting year."

PDP left rot behind - Osinbajo

The vice president also took another stab at the opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP), arguing that they have should not be thinking of returning to power after the mess they left behind for Buhari to fix.

He said, "The rot we met in office has never happened before. The previous government spent the whole reserves and even borrowed money which were distributed for election purposes.

"It has never happened in this country where the presidency directly takes money from the Central Bank to distribute to its cronies and where very few officials stole the country dry.

"This is the only nation where such can happen and the same party under whose watch it happened will still be clamouring to be returned to power."

Osinbajo further praised Buhari's administration for improving the nation's agricultural sector, claiming that Nigeria now depends largely on local rice production which has reduced import by about 90%.

The vice president also noted that the government is determined to do a lot more to improve Nigeria's standard of education particularly vocational education and tertiary institutions,  infrastructure, and general reform.

"We cannot rest until social structure is improved and election promises are met," he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is an Associate at Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Mace Theft Here are names of 5 arrested suspectsbullet
2 Senate Invasion Here's where stolen mace was foundbullet
3 Olamilekan Adeola How Lagos senator escaped abduction at National...bullet

Related Articles

Buhari Right-thinking Nigerians know power supply has improved under President - Fashola
Buhari President will punish indisciplined Nigerians during 2nd term - Sagay
Looters List Omokri names Buhari, EFCC, Lai Mohammed in new list
Mace Theft Osinbajo, Ekweremadu meet behind closed-doors
Buhari Will President drop Osinbajo in 2019?
Buhari President officially declares to run for 2nd term
Osinbajo VP says Jonathan, PDP stole Nigeria's money
Jonathan Former President says there's a plot against him

Local

Saraki, Dogara, Adeosun named in N10bn fraud scandal
Saraki Senate President, Dogara, Adeosun named in N10bn fraud scandal
Nigerian parliament moves to probe, audit all airlines operating in the country
Mustapha Maihaja Here’s why Reps is investigating NEMA boss
Troops burn down Benue village in revenge for soldier's killing
In Benue Troops burn down village in revenge for soldier's killing
Pulse Opinion Buhari without a script is an international embarrassment