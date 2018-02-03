Osinbajo in closed door meeting with Emir of Kano

news

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, was locked in a closed door meeting with the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi.

Premium Times reports that the meeting lasted 30 minutes at the Emir's palace in Kano on Saturday, February 3, 2018.

While there was no information on what was discussed, it was reported that the meeting might be linked with recent happenings in the country including the Senator Kwankwaso/Governor Ganduje faceoff.

Osinbajo, who was in Kano to attend his aide Hafiz Ibrahim’s marriage ceremony, was treated to a rousing welcome by hundreds of All Progressive Congress, APC.

After the meeting, Osinbajo was reported to have also inspected a bridge project under construction by the Ganduje administration at Katsina road.

The Vice President was said to have left Kano at about 3 p.m. for Lagos for another meeting according to his media aide Laolu Akande.

In June 2017, Osinbajo had met with Sanusi in a closed door meeting that lasted several hours in Abuja.