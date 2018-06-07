Osinbajo escapes tragedy as chopper makes emergency landing

news

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday, June 7, escaped what would have been a tragedy after a chopper meant to convey went up in smoke after take-off.

According to The Nation, the chopper was meant to convey Osinbajo from the Nigeria Customs Command and Staff College, Gwagwalada in Abuja, but was forced to land few seconds after take-off as it began to emit thick smoke.

The aircraft was said to have landed on the same spot when it could not ascend beyond the tree level.

It was learnt that the chopper had earlier taken the Vice President to the college for the graduation ceremony of Senior Division Course 1/2018 participants.

The convoys of the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall, Sadique Abubakar, were said to have left the venue before the incident occurred.