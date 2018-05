news

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo ate lunch with primary school pupils of Alagbaka Estate Primary School in Akure, Ondo state, on Friday, May 4, 2018.

The vice president paid a visit to the school with Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, to assess the federal government's Homegrown School Feeding programme.

Before sharing a meal with the pupils, he joined the English class of Pry 3B class and read a comprehension passage to them.