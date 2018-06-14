Osinbajo Commends Private Sector-led Economic Expansion in Edo

news

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday in Edo, commended the private sector-led economic expansion initiative of Gov Godwin Obaseki.

Osinbajo gave the commendation at the groundbreaking ceremony of the 1800 housing-unit Emotan Gardens, in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of Edo.

He said, “It is good to see the great and dynamic work the governor is doing.

“I was in Auchi recently to commission the Edo Fertiliser and Chemical Company Ltd. I was in this local government for the Benin Industrial Park. I commend the governor and MIXTA Africa for this excellent idea.”

He lauded the governor’s investment drive and the increased participation of the private sector in the state’s economy.

Chairman, Board of Directors, MIXTA Africa, Eddy Eguavoen, said that the firm was excited about the partnership with the state government on the project.

He said from his experience with other governments across Africa, Edo government’s support for the private sector was highly commendable.

According to him, “Our experience has been remarkable. I want to assure Nigerians and those in the diaspora that this project will be delivered with the quality and standards that MIXTA Africa is known for.”

Earlier, Obaseki said that the project was the realisation of his campaign to turn the state into an economic hub, noting that the project was in line with his pledge to revive the state’s economy.

“I promised to create 200,000 jobs in the first instance, and some of them were to be in agriculture and construction, among others.

“We realised that housing is also key. Hence, we have re-enacted the Edo Development and Property Agency (EDPA) law and set up a new management. This project is a reflection of the new direction,” he said.

Obaseki said that the state had proven that much could be achieved with the private sector, adding that “I am happy that we have proven that it can be done.

“This building was put up in record time. I assure you that 80 per cent of materials used for this project was manufactured in Edo State. They will be used for the entire project.

“We are starting a new paradigm. We expect that the houses will sell from between N3 million to N12 million. We are putting into practice policies being enunciated in Abuja.”

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that Vice President also launched the South-South Innovation Hub at the Edo Innovates facility.

He also attended the Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Clinic, where he and the governor had a chat with Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s Social Investment Programme