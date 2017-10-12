Home > News > Local >

Osinbajo approved N640bn NNPC oil contracts, not Buhari

NNPC Crisis Osinbajo approved N640 billion oil contracts, not Buhari

The Vice President said he approved the deals and not President Buhari as has been reported.

  • Published:
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo play

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

(Twitter/@akandeoj )
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has dismissed recent reports that two oil deals of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) approved by the presidency were signed by President Muhammadu Buhari while he was away on medical vacation in London.

Media reports indicated that President Buhari approved at least two separate oil contracts worth billions on July 10 and July 31 while Osinbajo was Acting President and should have been the one to make the approvals.

While the reports insinuated that the Vice President was unlikely to have granted approval to Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Dr. Maikanti Baru, during the period, the state-owned corporation had shot down the report saying it was Osinbajo who signed the approvals.

ALSO READ: NNPC says Osinbajo approved the $25bn controversial oil contracts

On Thursday, October 12, the Vice President's spokesman, Laolu Akande took to his Twitter account (@akandeoj) to confirm that Osinbajo indeed approved the deals in line with relevant procedures.

He posted, "In response to media inquiries on NNPC joint venture financing, VP Osinbajo, as Acting President approved recommendations after due diligence and adherence to established procedure.

"Action necessary to deal with huge backlog of unpaid cash calls which Buhari administration inherited and also to incentivize much needed fresh investments in the oil and gas sector."

 

The NNPC started after a letter was leaked to media last week where Minister of State for Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu accused Dr. Baru of bypassing procedures in the award of oil contracts without a review by the NNPC board.

After the public outrage that the letter created last week, Kachikwu and Baru finally met in Abuja at the Nigerian Economic Summit on Tuesday, October 10.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is an Associate at Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Pulse Opinion How President Buhari has turned anti-corruption war into a...bullet
2 Buhari Here is how the President says recovered stolen funds are being...bullet
3 Kachikwu Vs Baru 7 jabs NNPC GMD threw at ministerbullet

Related Articles

Osinbajo NNPC says Vice President approved the $25bn controversial oil contracts
NNPC Scandal Buhari's anti-corruption fight is a huge joke - Fayose
NNPC Scandal Falana accuses Buhari of encouraging Baru to disgrace Kachikwu
Kachikwu, Baru This is what happened when minister met NNPC GMD
Buhari Kachikwu leaked letter to embarrass President - Yakasai
Kachikwu Did minister leak his own memo?
NNPC Crisis David-West backs Baru against Kachikwu's allegations
NNPC Crisis Buhari received Kachikwu's letter only after media leak

Local

Nigeria's first house of parliament
Nigeria's first constitution Here is the story of how it was created.
Patience Jonathan, wife of former president Goodluck Jonathan.
Patience Jonathan EFCC links N2.1bn to ex-First Lady through dead mother's account
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday, September 20, 2017
Osinbajo NNPC says Vice President approved the $25bn controversial oil contracts
VANGUARD NEWSPAPER
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Thursday, October 12, 2017]