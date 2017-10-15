Home > News > Local >

Osinbajo :  VP seeks greater integration of African economies

Osinbajo VP seeks greater integration of African economies

The Vice-President also said that regional integration was a necessary requirement for the continent’s development.

  • Published:
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo play

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

(Twitter/@akandeoj )
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has called for greater integration of African economies to enable the continent develop free trade among AU member nations.

Osinbajo made the call at the inaugural meeting of the Africa Champions Group, an initiative of business and manufacturing stakeholders in the continent, on Saturday in Lagos.

He said that regional integration was a necessary requirement for the continent’s development but had remained at very low level.

“We still have one of the lowest trade integration levels under 20 per cent while Asia is at 40 per cent and European integration is very much further ahead at about 60 per cent.

“The fact remains that other regions play as a bloc but Africa is still largely splintered into several economies and the ease of doing business across the region remains a significant challenge."

Osinbajo, however, observed that flowing from agenda 2063 of the AU the entire thing was changing.

He noted that the Continents Free Trade Area Initiative (CFTA), launch of the African passport and free movement of persons showed how the continent intended to grow in regional integration, which also showed how quickly the continent could move.

He said that the conference of the African Heads of State in July focused on a lot of those initiatives “and I am convinced that we are on the threshold of seeing a deeper and more integrated African market.’’

The Vice President explained that the move was a strategic priority for the country to enable a single integrated African market deep enough to exploit all the potential in the country.

According to Osinbajo, Nigerian goods are already all over Africa but mostly through informal channels, while a formalised market is important to the country for it to benefit maximally.

He said there was a sense of urgency in the public sector initiative, which the private sector would bring, noting that the administration believed in the African champions initiatives.

“We think that it is the private sector that would do what is required to bring the urgency and the sense of mission to all the plans in the AU.

“We will like to see greater synergy and collaboration in the Africa champions while all the organs of the AU get involved in economic integration issues."

Vice President Osinbajo congratulated the initiators of the Africa champions initiative on their visionary action and pledged that the administration was behind them.

According to him, the array of champions behind the initiative would ensure that the idea yielded fruits.

He said that in the past few years it had become obvious to many African countries that both the momentum and common sense were in favour of the private sector leading the economies of the continent.

He further said that the sector was championing the initiative to drive intra-African trade and commerce.

“The role of the public sector is to catalyse the umpire, to incentivize but whether we like it or not the private sector in Africa is already building world class grounds and trading everywhere,’’ he said.

Osinbajo noted that it was obvious that Afican giants had sprang up in manufacturing, banking sector and  in telecommunications.

He, however, noted that in spite of the rhetoric of African governments, since the OAU days the governments appeared to be late starters in concrete actions.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo expressed appreciation and commendation for the initiative and added that while the initiative had put the private and public sectors together it needed to integrate the financial institutions.

He thanked the Vice President for attending the inaugural meeting, adding that his presence gave impetus to the partnership.

ALSO READ: Invest in Nigeria or regret later - Osinbajo tells investors

Obasanjo noted that the inaugural meeting was good and noted that one of the things that had not been done well in Africa was to sustain initiatives.

He mentioned the Lagos Plan of Action, the Abuja treaty, NEPAD as initiatives which had not achieved their purposes before going under.

“We should not allow this one to sleep; we should continue to fan the flame of Afrochampions initiative and may God help Africa,” the former President said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that African richest man Aliko Dangote and former South African President Thabo Mbeki, both co-chaired the initiative, and urged quicker action to move the continent forward.

Image
  • A cross-section of staff members of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) writing the 2017 promotion examination at the NAN headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday (31/5/17). 02934/31/5/2017/Anthony Alabi/BJO/NAN 
  • A cross-section of staff members of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) writing the 2017 promotion examination at the NAN headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday (31/5/17). 02935/31/5/2017/Anthony Alabi/BJO/NAN 
  • From left: Consultant, Rural Finance Institution Building Programme (RUFIN), Dr Samuel Ereme; Consultant, Business Development and Finance, Mr David Young; and Knowledge Management Officer, International Fund for Agriculture Development (IFAD), Mr Steven Jonckheere, at the RUFIN Project Completion Review Stakeholders Workshop, in Abuja on Wednesday (31/5/17). 02936/31/5/2017/Hogan-Bassey/BJO/NAN  
  • Professor of Agriculture Economics, Faculty of Agriculture, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Prof. Anthonia Achike (R) with a member of the Project Completion Review Team, Dr Steve Ogidan, at the Rural Finance Institution Building Programme, Project Completion Review Stakeholders Workshop, in Abuja on Wednesday (31/5/17). 02937/31/5/2017/Hogan-Bassey/BJO/NAN 
  • From left: Executive Director, Business Development and Treasury Services, Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN), Mr Umar Abdullahi; Executive Director, Loans and Mortgage Services, FMBN, Mrs Rahimatu Aliyu; and Managing Director, Mr Ahmed Dangiwa, during a meeting between FMBN, Mortgage Banking Association of Nigeria and Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria, in Abuja on Wednesday (31/5/17). 02938/31//2017/Johnson Udeani/BJO/NAN  
  • From left: Executive Secretary, Mortgage Banking Association of Nigeria (MBAN), Mr Kayode Omotoso; Managing Director, MBAN, Mr Adeniyi Akinlusi; and National President, Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria, Rev. Ugochukwu Chime, during the meeting between FMBN, Mortgage Banking Association of Nigeria and Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria, in Abuja on Wednesday (31/5/17). 02939/31//2017/Johnson Udeani/BJO/NAN 
  • From left: National Security Adviser, retired Maj.-Gen Babagana Monguno; Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita and the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo at the Federal Executive Council Meeting in Abuja on Wednesday (31/5/17). 02940/31/5/2017/Sumaila Ibrahim/EO/ICE/NAN   
  • Cross Section of Ministers Osinbajo at the Federal Executive Council Meeting in Abuja on Wednesday (31/5/17). 02941/31/5/2017/Sumaila Ibrahim/EO/ICE/NAN 
  • Minister of Justice, Abubakar Mallami (SAN) National Security Adviser, retired Maj.-Gen Babagana Monguno and Minister of Communications, Alhaji Adebayo Shittu during Federal Executive Council meeting in Abuja on Wednesday (31/6/17). 02942/31/5/2017/Sumaila Ibrahim/EO/ICE/NAN 
  • From left: First Vice President, National Council of Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Mr Abimbola Ogunbanjo; Chairperson, Moroccan Capital Market Authority, Ms Nezha HayatOscar ; President, African Securities Exchanges Association (ASEA), Mr Oscar Onyema and Chief Executive Officer, Casablanca Stock Exchange, Karim Hajji, at the Capacity Building Seminar in Casablanca, Morocco (31/5/17). 02943/31/5/2017/Babatunde Atolagbe/HB/NAN 
  • Gov Muhammadu Bindow of Adamawa State (L) with Catholic Bishop of Yola Diocese, Bishop Dami Mamza (R) and other dignitaries at the inauguration of Adamawa State Catholic Secretariat in Yola on Wednesday (31/5/17). 02944/31/5/2017/Yakubu Uba/HB/NAN  
  • From left Gov Muhammadu Bindow of Adamawa (2nd L); Bishop Dami Mamza of Yola Catholic Diocese (2nd, R); Bishop Matthew Ndagoso of Kaduna Diocese (L), and other dignitaries at the inauguration of Adamawa State Catholic Secretariat in Yola on Wednesday (31/5/17). 02945/31/5/2017/Yakubu Uba/HB/NAN 
  • From left: Gov Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo state; General Manager, Power and Gas, Siemens, Nasir Giwa and Chief Executive Officer, West Africa Energy, Paul Ocallaghan during the Signing of MoU among Oyo state, Siemens and West Africa Energy companies on alternative power generation in Ibadan on Wednesday (31/05/17). 02946/31/5/2017/Dare Adeogodiran/TA/ICE/NAN 
  • Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu (L) assisted by Gov Nyesom Wike of Rivers while inaugurating the Ulakwo II-Afara-Nihi Road in Etche LGA in Rivers state on Wednesday(31/05/17) With them are: Deputy Governor of Rivers, Mrs Ipalibo Banigo (2nd R) and Former Rivers State Governor, Sir Celestine Omehia (R) 02947/31/5/2017/Chidi Ohalete/TA/ICE/NAN 
  • From left: Representative of the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health, Mr Felix Hugie; Minister of Health Prof. Issac Adewole; and the World Organisation Country representative in Nigeria, Mr Wondi Alemu, during a news conference on the World no Tobacco Day in Abuja on Wednesday (31/5/17). 02948/31/5/2017/Johnson Udeani/NAN 
  • A cross section of Participants during the visit of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) Management to FMBN Headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday (31/5/17). 02949/31/5/2017/Ernest Okorie/JAU/NAN 
  • Chief Executive Officer, National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) Prof. Usman Yusuf (4th L); Managing Director, Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, (FMBN), Mr Ahmed Dangiwa (4th R); and other Officials, during the visit of NHIS Management to FMBN in Abuja on Wednesday (31/5/17). 02950/31/5/2017/Ernest Okorie/JAU/NAN 
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Buhari This is what president told Southeast Governors, leadersbullet
2 Osinbajo I signed NNPC financing arrangements not contract as acting...bullet
3 Nnamdi Kanu, Eyinnaya Abaribe Is govt about to arrest senator?bullet

Related Articles

Osinbajo VP says Peace is lifeline of every economy
Osinbajo VP proposes private partnership in varsity funding
NNPC Crisis Osinbajo approved N640 billion oil contracts, not Buhari
Osinbajo VP says the return of abducted girls is important to FG
Osinbajo FG attains 70% success in ease of doing business action plan
International Day Of The Girl Child Osinbajo congratulates girl with 17 As in Certificate Exams

Local

Some marauding Fulani herdsmen
In Nassarawa Lawmaker holds peace meeting with farmers, herdsmen
Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai
Buratai COAS inaugurates Army data recovery centre
Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state
Obaseki Edo targets 250,000 hectares for agriculture – Governor says
An Assassin
In Katsina Gunmen kill policeman, injure another at ex-IGP Commasie’s residence