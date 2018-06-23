Oshiomhole has corruption cases against him - PDP alleges

news

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that the recently elected chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole ought to ought to be prosecuted for corruption.

According to the party, the APC Convention which held at the Eagle Square on Saturday, June 23, 2018, is a mockery of democracy.

Punch reports that the party’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, said “Nigerians are invited to note that some of the officials preferred, particularly, the National Chairman, are individuals overburdened by heavy corruption allegations, and whose expected investigation and prosecution have been traded for a Presidential ticket for President Buhari.”

Intimidation and harassment

Ologbondiyan also alleged that APC delegates who were not sympathetic to Buhari’s second term were intimidated and harassed.

The PDP spokesman also said that candidates seeking to run for offices were forcefully asked to withdraw for preferred delegates.

He said they were being “threatened, harassed and in some cases, paid and handed written orders to mount the stage and announce their withdrawal for aspirants listed by President Buhari, under heavy security presence,” Punch reports.

“The world observed with shock how aspirants and delegates who dared to raise questions were manhandled by thugs and intimidated by security operatives.

“It is instructive to state that the APC convention directly reflects the confusion, intimidations, violations and descent to fascism, that have characterized governance in our nation in the last three years.

ALSO READ: APC youths threaten to scatter convention over imposition

“President Buhari’s handlers are aware that due to his poor performance, clinching his party’s presidential ticket under a free, fair and credible primary is impossible, hence this resort to intimidation, coercion and escalation of official hooliganism in the APC,” he added.

Senator Marafa's supporters denied entry

According to Pulse correspondent in Abuja, some of Senator Kabiru Marafa’s supporters from Zamfara state were denied access to the Eagles Square, venue of the party's national convention.

The leader of the group claimed that they were stopped acceding the venue due to inscriptions on their shirts.

They were putting on T- shirts with the photograph of their leader, Senator Kabir Garba Marafa, who is the leader of one of the factions in Zamfara.