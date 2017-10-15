Operation Python Dance :  Army ends exercise in South-East

The Army has announced that it has officially announced the end of its exercise in the South-East, code named: Operation Python Dance.

This was revealed to newsmen by the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 82 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Adamu Baba Abubakar.

Reports say the soldiers had a camp fire to signify the official end of Operation Python Dance on Saturday, October 15, 2017.

The Deputy Director Public Relations 82 Division, Colonel Sagir Musa, in a statement said “General Abubakar commended all the officers, soldiers and personnel of paramilitary organizations that collaborated, synergized and worked commendably throughout the one month period for the exercise.”

ALSO READ: Ooni of Ife condemns proscription of Biafra group

“The achievements recorded in the areas of attainment of the mission specific training objectives, improvement in peace and security, curtailing the menace of violent irredentist groups in the theatre of the exercise is remarkable,” the statement said.

This is coming after the Governor of Abia, Okezie Ikpeazu warned the Army to stop maltreating residents of the state.