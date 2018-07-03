Open University employs Obasanjo as facilitator

news

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has assumed office as a facilitator at the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), as he inspected his office space at the Abeokuta Study Centre on Tuesday.

This was disclosed in a statement by the institution’s Director, Media and Publicity, Mr Ibrahim Sheme.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Abdalla Uba Adamu, had earlier appointed the former president as a facilitator after he bagged a PhD in Christian Theology in January from the institution.

A facilitator is a part-time academic coordinator for students in the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) system which open universities operate.

The Director of the Abeokuta study centre, Prof. Ibrahim Salawu, said the office allocation became necessary, following his appointment as a facilitator in January.

ALSO READ: See photos of Obasanjo as he defends his PhD thesis at NOUN

Salawu, who led Obasanjo and other members of staff on a familiarisation tour of the centre, said “I am very pleased to have a former President of Nigeria as a colleague in the academia.”

Obasanjo expressed satisfaction at the office space allotted to him and promised to work for the progress of the university.