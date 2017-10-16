Home > News > Local >

Open Defecation :  Yobe constructs over 200 public toilets

He said the toilets were constructed at Pompomari, Kukareta, Kasaisa and Muhammadu Gombe farm IDPs camps, schools and motor parks, among others.

The Yobe Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASSA) says it has constructed more than  200 toilets at Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps and other public places to curtail open defecation.

The General Manager of  the agency,  Alhaji Mohammed Bukar, disclosed this in an interview with  the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Damaturu.

Bukar said the agency had also launched a campaign on hand washing, water safety and waste disposal to create awareness on public health and combat open defecation.

According to the general  manager, water facilities were also provided for effective waste management and to support hand washing and personal hygiene.

He said the agency also  ensured regular evacuation of the toilets in the public institutions to ensure that the facilities were always “functional and  serviceable”.

“We have a time-table for periodic dislodgment of the toilets and maintenance of the water facilities to maintain efficiency and safety.

“Our target is to create awareness on effective use of the facilities provided in IDPs camps, schools, markets and motor parks to check outbreak of diseases.

“The State Government and international donors have also constructed 20 new water facilities and rehabilitated 200 others in communities where the people have returned home,” he said.

Bukar said with more funding and support from donor agencies, the facilities would be extended to other communities to effectively curb open defecation, improve sanitation and waste management.

He said this would “put the state of public health on a higher scale in Yobe”. 

