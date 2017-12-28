Open Defecation :  Expert urges govts to sensitise Nigerians to dangers

news

An ecologist, Mr Habib Omotosho, has warned against open defecation, saying its consequence on the health of the people is grave.

Omotosho, who is the National Coordinator, Environmental Advancement Initiative, an NGO, gave the warning on Thursday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

He said that to prevent the continued unwholesome practice in communities across the nation, awareness and campaign institutions of the three-tier of governments needed to be fully activated for effective promotion of healthcare in the country.

The expert therefore underscored the need for governments and relevant stakeholders, including the media, to sensitise Nigerians to the importance of environmental sanitation and the need to make their toilets clean and accessible to the public.

The ecologist, who called for the construction of toilets to minimise open defecation, said if people built and used clean toilets, it would improve their well-being.

Omotosho urged the government to invest in liquid waste management and prevent people from indiscriminate dumping of waste to reduce malaria scourge.

He said that governments should invest in advocacy, fumigation and other basic facilities as it enforced the war against indiscriminate dumping of solid and liquid waste.

“Governments should enforce discipline on those who litter the environment indiscriminately with solid and liquid waste to stop breeding of mosquitoes and combat malaria in the country.

“Indiscriminate dumping of solid and liquid waste or uncollected solid waste can block the drains leading to flooding and spread of waterborne diseases.

“Solid waste that is not properly disposed of, especially excreta and other refuse from households and the community, pose serious health hazard, which can lead to the spread of infectious diseases.

“Unattended waste lying around attracts flies, rats, and other creatures that in turn spread diseases,” he said.