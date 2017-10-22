Home > News > Local >

Are Ona Kakanfo :  OPC faction says Gani Adams not fit for revered title

According to the group, Adams has not done anything tangible in Yoruba land to be honoured with that title.

A faction of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) known as New Era Oodua Peoples Congress has said that Gani Adams does not merit the title of Are Ona Kakanfo.

According to the group, Adams has not done anything tangible in Yoruba land to warrant the honour.

The spokesman of the New Era Oodua Peoples Congress , Adesina Akinpelu also alleged that the OPC leader has divided the Yoruba people.

Akinpelu said “What Alaafin did has never been done in Yoruba land. No Alaafin in the old Oyo Empire ever installed two Are Ona Kakanfo during his reign. So Oba Adeyemi has made history. Oba Adeyemi installed M. K. O. Abiola, who brought us to the battle for the emancipation of Yoruba land.

“Installing Adams is like creating crisis because Adams has turned Yoruba people against themselves and caused bloodshed among us.”

He also said “When you look at the antecedents of the last holder of the title, Abiola, and that of Adams, you will realise a huge gap begging to be filled.

“Take a look at the issue of 2015 elections where he worked against the interest of Yoruba people. What has been the major contribution of Adams to Yoruba progress that could earn him the title?

“I would not have supported him in any way because I know the kind of person Adams is. I was talking with one of our respected leaders a few days ago.

“He said Adams was desperate to become the Are Ona Kakanfo because he had lost the confidence of the people and needed something extraordinary to launch himself back into the minds of the people. What he wants is just fame and an office to use to continue his activities.”

Adams was recently conferred with the title of Are Ona Kakanfo by the Alafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi.

Meanwhile, the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu has said that Gani Adams deserves the title.

