Home > News > Local >

Nigeria is sitting on a keg of gunpowder, Ooni warns

Ooni Of Ife Monarch says Nigeria is sitting on a keg of gunpowder

The Ooni of Ife says Nigeria is sitting on a keg of gunpowder.

  • Published:
Ooni says Nigeria is sitting on a keg of gunpowder play

Ooni of Ifesays Nigeria is sitting on a keg of gunpowder

(DailyPost)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, says the increasing rate of youth unemployment in Nigeria points to the fact that the country is sitting on a keg of gunpowder that may soon explode.

The Ooni who stated this in Ile-Ife, Osun state at the weekend decried the country’s increasing population.

The urged state governments to create competitive environments that would help the youths to thrive.

"70 percent of our people are youths and we are not even talking about birth control,” Ooni said.

“Every weekend, you will be getting invitations to weddings after wedding, children will come. Nobody is talking about these things. So it is about time we used our culture, heritage and tradition to mold and mentor the up-coming ones.

“I am not a politician, so I can only advise. But what is ideal for us is for every region to focus on their comparative advantage. Competition is the best. You thrive in a healthy competition.

“If one region does better than the others, the other regions can come and borrow from that region. It is still Nigeria first. Nobody is saying it shouldn't be Nigeria. Let us create competitions in the regions. It worked before. It will work again,” he added.

The traditional ruler recently urged the Kogi state government to empower its youths saying only Dangote cannot solve Nigeria’s problem”.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Associate at Pulse.  She is a creative writer with a keen interest in politics, developmental and investigative journalism. Email: goodness.adaoyiche@ringier.ng. Twitter: @Deadlinechic

Top 3

1 Dapchi Schoolgirls This is where kidnapped students have been taken tobullet
2 Kenneth Minimah 10 things you should know about ex army chief’s return...bullet
3 Dapchi Girls Sad tale of how a student returned to school a day...bullet

Related Articles

Judiciary Court remands monarch, 1 other for allegedly spreading rumour against Ooni
Yahaya Bello 5 takeaways from the Kogi Economic Summit
Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ooni of Ife preaches national peace, unity in 2018
Guru Maharaj Ji All you need to know about “Black Jesus”
Seyi Shay Singer wants to be the queen of Salsa in Africa
Pulse 36 Meet Fu'ad Lawal, the man who visited all 36 states in 80 days
Pulse List 2017 10 celebrity baby arrivals of the year
Pulse List 2017 Top 10 controversial moments in Nigerian pop culture
Pulse List 2017 5 most spectacular society weddings of the year

Local

Ex-NIMASA boss admits he stole N331m to build a hotel
NIMASA Ex-Director General confesses he stole N331m to build a hotel
We're negotiating with Boko Haram - Buhari
Buhari President says negotiation is ongoing with Boko Haram for the release of more captives
FG to announce new minimum wage in September
Minimum Wage FG to announce salary increase in September
Sokoto Gov Tambuwal appoints new aides
Tambuwal Sokoto Gov appoints new aides, do check them out