Nigeria is sitting on a keg of gunpowder, Ooni warns

news

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, says the increasing rate of youth unemployment in Nigeria points to the fact that the country is sitting on a keg of gunpowder that may soon explode.

The Ooni who stated this in Ile-Ife, Osun state at the weekend decried the country’s increasing population.

The urged state governments to create competitive environments that would help the youths to thrive.

"70 percent of our people are youths and we are not even talking about birth control,” Ooni said.

“Every weekend, you will be getting invitations to weddings after wedding, children will come. Nobody is talking about these things. So it is about time we used our culture, heritage and tradition to mold and mentor the up-coming ones.

“I am not a politician, so I can only advise. But what is ideal for us is for every region to focus on their comparative advantage. Competition is the best. You thrive in a healthy competition.

“If one region does better than the others, the other regions can come and borrow from that region. It is still Nigeria first. Nobody is saying it shouldn't be Nigeria. Let us create competitions in the regions. It worked before. It will work again,” he added.

The traditional ruler recently urged the Kogi state government to empower its youths saying “only Dangote cannot solve Nigeria’s problem”.