Only God, not Okorocha can determine my political future- Sen Araraume

Sen. Ifeanyi Araraume says his political future can only be determined by God and not by Gov. Rochas Okorocha.

Araraume, one of the front-line governorship aspirants in Imo, on the platform of All Progressives Congress APC , was reacting to a resent claim by Okorocha that he would retire him from politics next year.

Araraume in a statement signed by his media aide, Mr Ikechukwu Ogbenna, said he was more grounded politician than Okorocha, adding that he was relying on God and the people to achieve his dream.

It would be recalled that Okorocha in his recent claim, said he had retired former governor of Imo Mr Achike Udenwa, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyawu, and Sen Arthur Nzeribe from active politics.

The governor also said that he would retire Sen. Ifeanyi Araraume in 2019.

Araraume said he is busy assisting APC to strengthen its structures in Imo and advised Okorocha to invest his time on issues that were meaningful to an average Imo person.