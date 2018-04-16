Home > News > Local >

One dead, 81 quarantined in Adamawa’s Lassa Fever outbreak

(Daily Post)
Adamawa Ministry of Health, on Monday, said one person has died from the outbreak of Lassa fever in the state.

The Information Officer of the ministry, Mr Abubakar Muhammed, made the disclosure in Yola on Monday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Muhammed said 81 others had been quarantined following the development.

He said that 45 members of the deceased’s families and other 36 persons including some health workers who had direct contact with the deceased had also been quarantined.

Muhammed explained that the state government, World Health Organisation and other collaborative agencies had established an emergency centre in Yola to receive information and quick response.

He said that the centre would also serve as control centre of the killer disease.

He said that the deceased, Gadiel Ambe, 46, hailed from Numan Local Government Area of Adamawa.

Muhammed further explained that the late Ambe before his death was a Nigerian Secutity and Civil Defence Corps officer working in Sardauna Local Government Area of Taraba.

‘‘According to the record available, late Ambe fell sick in Gembu, Sardauna Local Government Area and he was later referred to Adamawa for treatment.

‘‘He was initially admitted at Peace Hospital, a private clinic in Jimeta and after cross examination he was referred to the Federal Medical Centre, Yola where the hospital management confirmed he was Lassa fever positive,’’ Muhammed said. 

