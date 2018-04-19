news

The Nigerian Police says it has found the Senate’s mace which was snatched by hoodlums at plenary on Wednesday, April 18, 2018.

The hoodlums came into the Senate in company of suspended Senator, Ovie Omo-Agege.

The incident which led to a chaotic situation at the National Assembly disrupted activities in the upper chamber.

The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, was given a 24-hour ultimatum by the Senate to find the missing mace.

Soon after plenary, Senator Omo-Agege was arrested at the National Assembly.

At the early hours of Thursday, April 19, 2018, the Police in a statement made available to Pulse by the deputy PRO, Aremu Adeniran, said the mace was at the City Gate.

The statement reads in full:

“Sequel to the invasion of the Senate Chambers of the National Assembly, Federal Republic of Nigeria on the 18th April, 2018 by some suspected thugs who disrupted the Senate plenary session and carted away the Mace of the Red Chambers, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim K. Idris NPM, mni, immediately instituted a high-powered Police Investigation and Intelligence Team coordinated by the IGP Monitoring Unit of the Force and further directed a total lock-down of the Federal Capital Territory with intense surveillance patrol and thorough Stop and Search Operations at various Police check-points with a view to arresting perpetrators and possible recovery of the stolen Mace.

“The Police teams engaged in massive raids of identified criminal spots/flashpoints, stop and search operations, visibility and confidence building patrols, intelligence gathering which forced the suspected miscreants to abandon the Mace at a point under the flyover before the City Gate, where a patriotic passer-by saw it and alerted the Police.

“While a discreet investigation into the incident is still ongoing to arrest and bring the perpetrators to justice, the Nigeria Police Force appreciates the spirited members of the public, most especially motorists within Abuja Metropolis for their support, cooperation and timely information during the rigorous stop and search operations for the recovery of the Mace.

“The renewed commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to guarantee protection of Lives and Property, Peace and Stability and sustain democracy in the country remains unequivocal and unwavering.”

Omo-Agege released

Senator Omo-Agege, the lawmaker accused of invading the Senate with thugs was released by the Police.

The lawmaker denied involvement in the invasion and snatching of the mace.