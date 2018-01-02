Okorocha flies son, Aham, to London for medical treatment

Home > News > Local >

Aham has been reported to have slumped during the Christmas week.

  Published:
Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha

(Twitter/@GovernorRochas)
Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha, has flown his first son, Aham Okorocha, to a medical facility in London, England, to receive treatment for an undisclosed ailment.

Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu confirmed this when he explained the governor's absence from the South East zonal meeting of the All Progressives' Congress (APC) chieftains in Ebonyi State on Sunday, December 31, 2017.

He said, "I had informed Governor Okorocha of this meeting and he had promised to be here. The governor however, called me back days after our conversation to explain that his son had taken ill and he will be taking him to London for treatment, and, as such, would not be able to attend the meeting. We pray that his son recovers quickly."

Aham has been reported to have slumped during the Christmas week and was flown out of the country accompanied by Governor Okorocha and his wife, Nkechi.

