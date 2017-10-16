Home > News > Local >

Okorocha co-sponsored Anwuka's medical trip to US

Okorocha, Anwuka Imo Governor co-funded Education minister's medical trip to US

The minister denied claims that his trip was funded by the Federal Government.

Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha play

Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha

(Buzz Nigeria)
Minister of State for Education, Anthony Anwuka, has revealed that his recent medical vacation to the United States was partly sponsored by under-fire Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha.

Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, had disclosed Anwuka's trip at a press briefing in Abuja on October 3, 2017, where he asked those present at the event to pray for the recovery of his colleague.

After his return from the medical vacation that took 27 days, the minister denied claims that his trip was funded by the Federal Government.

Prof. Anthony Anwukah play Minister of State for Education, Prof. Anthony Anwukah (Saharareporters)

 

He revealed that all his medical expenses were footed by his son who is a medical doctor in the US and his state's governor, Okorocha, who paid for his plane ticket.

He said, "I went for check-up and I was told I had a high cholesterol. I then reported to my son, who is a doctor in the United States. It was my state governor, the Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, who got me the ticket.

"I went to Aso Rock and applied for my leave. It was granted and I left on September 18. I am back to work now. My trip was sponsored by my son and my governor. The government had no penny at all inside it.

"There was no support from the Federal Government. I did not ask for it. I only applied for my leave and left. Maybe now that I am back, I could ask."

AKSI READ: Jacob Zuma statue reportedly cost Imo govt. N520m

Governor Okorocha has been dealing with harsh public backlash resulting from his unveiling of a N520 million statue that was made in honour of South African President, Jacob Zuma.

