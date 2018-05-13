Okonjo-Iweala denies calling Amaechi, Fashola 'scavengers'

news

Former Minister of Finance, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala , has disowned the quotes making the rounds on social media in which she allegedly called former governors Rotimi Amaechi and Raji Fashola, now ministers, as 'scavengers.'

Okonjo-Iweala allegedly referred to Amaechi and Raji in her new book as "Yesterday's scavengers" being "Today’s saints".

The former minister said she never wrote anything like that in the book titled "Fighting Corruption is Dangerous." She said those behind the quotes are "mischief-makers".

Although Okonjo-Iweala took swipes at some government officials in the book including Amaechi and Fashola, who were governors under the Goodluck Jonathan administration between 2011 and 2015, she said did not use those words being peddled across social media platforms.

She debunked the claims through her verified Twitter handle on Sunday, May 14, 2018.

"While I appreciate all the reviews and discourse the book is generating at home and abroad; mischief-makers who wish to add their comments should get their own copy of the book so that they can make intelligent contributions, rather than putting words in my mouth," she wrote.

In the book, the two-time former minister of finance commented on how the governors at the time allegedly frustrated the efforts of the Jonathan government to save for the rainy days during the season of an oil boom.

ALSO READ: 'How Goodluck Jonathan's aide locked me out of Aso Rock' - Okonjo Iweala

Speaking at an international forum in 2016, Okonjo-Iweala said lack of political will to save funds under the Jonathan government was responsible for the challenges facing the country.