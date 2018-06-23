Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Ohanaeze Ndigbo calls for Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe’s release

Enyinnaya Abaribe Ohanaeze Ndigbo calls for Senator’s immediate release

  • Published:
Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has called for the immediate release of Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe. play

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe

(Ripples Nigeria)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has called for the immediate release of Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe.

Abaribe was arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS) in Abuja on Friday, June 22, 2018, at a popular hotel located at Maitama District.

There are insinuations that the lawmaker was arrested because he stood as a surety when the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu was granted ail.

According to Daily post, the President of the group, John Nnia Nwodo also faulted the Senator’s arrest, saying that the circumstances at the time of Kanu’s sudden disappearance were beyond the contemplation of the law.

Nwodo said this in a statement issued to newsmen on Friday, June 22, 2018.

“The army in the name of ‘Operation Python Dance’ invaded Nnamdi’s home and destabilised normalcy there,” the statement read.

“It is only the security agency that can disclose Nnamdi’s whereabouts. Senator Abaribe has no capacity, nor has any surety in the circumstances to know the whereabouts of Nnamdi Kanu. What happened in Umahia was an invasion, a war of a kind.

ALSO READ: Senator Abaribe begs court to be discharged as IPOB leader's surety

“Nnamdi may have been killed or captured in the imbroglio or even escaped into hiding.

“The onus lies on the security forces to disclose his whereabouts. The judiciary is beginning to tow the line of the executive by throwing the law overboard in matters that affect the south-east.

“We are all equal before the law. Senator Abaribe must be released forthwith,” he added.

Abaribe had earlier filed an application  before Justice Binta Nyako  of the the Federal High Court Abuja asking to be discharged as Nnamdi Kanu’s surety.

According to Punch, the DSS also carried out a raid on the home of Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe.

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Suswam DSS arrests former Governor over Benue killingsbullet
2 Herdsmen Crisis Presidency says political opposition is sponsoring...bullet
3 Pulse Opinion The National Assembly has a N14.5bn question to answer...bullet

Related Articles

2018 Budget Senator Abaribe raises alarm over N30bn smuggled into power budget
Buhari Adesina slams critics over President's statement on Gaddafi
Yahaya Bello Governor mocks OBJ, refers to him as old politician
June 12 PDP senator says Dec. 31 should be declared "democracy destruction day" too
Enyinnaya Abaribe DSS raids Senator’s Abuja home

Local

DPR sealing petrol a station
In Lagos State Government seals fuel station over pollution
Zamfara suffered more killings than Benue, Taraba - Mohammed
Lai Mohammed No journalist is in detention in Nigeria, FG replies CPJ
Rear Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas - Chief of Naval Staff
Ibok-Ete Ibas Navy pledges to continue to perform its constitutional role to improve national security
The Department of State Services (DSS) has carried out a raid on the home of Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe.
Enyinnaya Abaribe DSS raids Senator’s Abuja home