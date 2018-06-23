news

Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has called for the immediate release of Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe.

Abaribe was arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS) in Abuja on Friday, June 22, 2018, at a popular hotel located at Maitama District.

There are insinuations that the lawmaker was arrested because he stood as a surety when the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu was granted ail.

According to Daily post, the President of the group, John Nnia Nwodo also faulted the Senator’s arrest, saying that the circumstances at the time of Kanu’s sudden disappearance were beyond the contemplation of the law.

Nwodo said this in a statement issued to newsmen on Friday, June 22, 2018.

“The army in the name of ‘Operation Python Dance’ invaded Nnamdi’s home and destabilised normalcy there,” the statement read.

“It is only the security agency that can disclose Nnamdi’s whereabouts. Senator Abaribe has no capacity, nor has any surety in the circumstances to know the whereabouts of Nnamdi Kanu. What happened in Umahia was an invasion, a war of a kind.

ALSO READ: Senator Abaribe begs court to be discharged as IPOB leader's surety

“Nnamdi may have been killed or captured in the imbroglio or even escaped into hiding.

“The onus lies on the security forces to disclose his whereabouts. The judiciary is beginning to tow the line of the executive by throwing the law overboard in matters that affect the south-east.

“We are all equal before the law. Senator Abaribe must be released forthwith,” he added.

Abaribe had earlier filed an application before Justice Binta Nyako of the the Federal High Court Abuja asking to be discharged as Nnamdi Kanu’s surety.