Offa Robbery Attack: Saraki commiserates with IG of Police, Idris

This is following the killing of over 20 people including policemen, by armed robbers who attacked several banks in Offa, Kwara state.

Nigerian Senate President, Bukola Saraki

(Twitter/Bukola Saraki )
The Senate President, Bukola Saraki has commiserated with the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the robbers attacked Union Bank, Eco bank, Guarantee Trust Bank, First Bank, Zenith Bank and Ibolo Micro Finance Bank.

They agency also reports that they operated for over an hour without hindrance.

The Senate President, in a Facebook post also revealed that he was in Kwara on Saturday, April 7, 2018, to condole with the traditional ruler and people of Offa.

Saraki said “Following my visit to Offa this morning to condole with the traditional ruler and people over Thursday’s attack, I called the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Idris Ibrahim, to commiserate with him on the loss of some of his personnel during the robbery incident.

“The IGP promised that Armored Personnel Carriers will immediately be stationed in strategic parts of Offa and additional police personnel will be deployed. Top investigators will also be sent to Kwara State to help in tracking down the perpetrators.

“I thank the IGP for his prompt response and the anticipated measures aimed at tackling this security menace.

ALSO READ: Fayose reacts to Offa robbery attack, criticises police

“It is my hope that Thursday’s incident that has left our people in Offa and Kwara State rattled and in grief will never reoccur.”

Muslim community holds special prayer

The Muslim Community in Offa, Kwara, on Sunday, April 8, 2018, organised a special prayer to ward-off unforeseen calamity and to attract unity, peace and socio-economic development into the community.

The Deputy Chief Imam of the mosque, Alhaji Qosim Olatunji described the recent bank robbery in the community as an issue which requires the collective responsibility of every stakeholder, especially through prayers to nip such crime in the bud.

Meanwhile, Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara State has promised to bear the medical costs of the victims of armed robbery attack.

