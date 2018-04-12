Home > News > Local >

Offa robbery: Vigilante group pledges to support crime fighting

The Kwara Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN), has pledged to join forces with other security agents in the efforts to fight crime in the state.

The VGN Commandant, Alhaji Abdulraheem Jimoh, spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Thursday against the backdrop of the April 5 robbery incident at Offa where several lives were lost.

Jimoh, however, urged the police and other security agents to always carry the VGN officers along while deliberating on security matters.

”We are closer to the society because people relate with us and we do interact with them.

”Anytime they notice any kind of suspicious movement, they inform us and we act, based on their tip off.

”So we will appreciate it if the security agents can carry us along, so that we will join them in combating crime in the state.

”This is to ensure that the robbery incident that occurred in Offa will not happen there or elsewhere again in the state,” Jimoh said.

