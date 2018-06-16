news

A group known as the Kwara Elders’ Unity Forum has called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris not to sweep the Offa robbery case under the carpet.

They also said that the police should properly investigate the robbery incident and the alleged involvement of Senate President Bukola Saraki.

The group also urged the Senate President to allow the police carry out a thorough investigation into the incident.

“Kwarans are too innocent to be under siege of these set of people and therefore we want to join forces with those pleading that the issue should not be politicized.

“IGP should be allowed to do a thorough investigation for the sake of the ordinary citizens of Kwara state and for the sake of poor common innocent Nigerians.

“The world is watching what happens as a very important personality is mentioned in a criminal case.

“Sweeping such a case under the carpet will do more harm to the IGP, our security institutions, and indeed the federal government,” they added.

Saraki’s alleged involvement

The suspects who allegedly carried out the Offa robbery made confessional statements to the police, saying that they are Saraki’s political thugs.

The robbery gang's leader, Ayodele Akinnibosun said he has been making 'political arrangement' for the Senate President and the Kwara state Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed for years.

Two more suspects finger Saraki

Also, two other suspects, Kehinde Gobiri (aka, Captain) and Oba Shuaib Olododo (aka, Jawando), both admitted to committing various crimes under the guise of political thuggery for the senate president.

Police spokesman, ACP Jimoh Moshood said investigations also revealed that Akinnibosun and some other gang members were with Saraki when he went to the Oloffa of Offa's palace, on a condolence visit after the bank robbery.

Moshood also said that five gang leaders said they attended the Senate President’s daughter's wedding ceremony.

The police spokesman disclosed that they confessed that Saraki and Governor Ahmed give them weapons and vehicles.

Referring to the confessions, the elders frowned at those trying to politicise the allegations levelled against the Senate President saying that the confession show that the lives of Kwarans are in danger and must be protected.

The elders also said “The revelation of Offa Bank robbery and the mention of the leader and government functionaries arming the suspects gives room for more suspicions. As at the time of the case of the cultists killing, the bank robbery had taken place.

“The reaction of the SP Bukola Saraki may not help him and the people of Kwara State over whom he is the leader of his own camp.

“Some pertinent questions bordering the minds of Kwarans is that these boys have confessed to being political thugs of SP Bukola Saraki and must we institutionalize thuggery in Kwara politics?

“The robbery in Offa would not have drawn the attention of the public but for the killing of 33 people including nine police officers, pregnant women and the mention of the Senate President Bukola Saraki”.

The Senate President has however denied the allegations levelled against him, saying it is a plot to embarrass him.