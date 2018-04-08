news

The Presidency has condemned the Thursday’s robbery attacks in Offa, Kwara, and condoled with the families of victims and residents of the town.

This information is contained on the official tweeter handle of the Presidency, @NGRpresident, posted on Saturday in Abuja.

It noted that a number of persons suspected to have participated in the deadly robbery incident had already been apprehended by the police while extra security personnel had also been deployed to the affected area.

The post read: “”We sympathize with the families of victims, residents of Offa, and the Government & people of Kwara State, on Thursday’s violent robbery attack. @PoliceNG have arrested a number of suspects & deployed extra personnel to the town, to assist in investigations and beef up security.’’

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the police in Ilorin, Kwara, had on Saturday said seven suspects linked to the bank robbery had been apprehended while efforts had also been intensified to arrest the remaining members of gang.

Kwara State Commissioner of Police, Mr Lawan Ado, who made this known to newsmen on Saturday, said seven “”operational’’ vehicles abandoned by the robbers while attempting to escape arrest had also been recovered by the police.

Ado announced that 17 persons were killed during the robbery attack.

The armed robbers had on Thursday raided five commercial banks along the Owode Market area of the town where they carted away millions of naira.

“Many, including police officers and bank customers, were killed and others injured in the attack.