Offa Robbery Read full Police statement on new 'evidence' against Saraki

The Nigeria Police Force has announced that new revelations have surfaced linking Senate President Bukola Saraki to the robbers that carried out the attack that led to the death of 33 people in Offa, Kwara state two months ago.

Nine police officers and 24 others lost their lives when a group of at least 30 armed robbers attacked Union Bank, Eco Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank, First Bank, Zenith Bank and Ibolo Micro Finance Bank, as well as the Owode Police Station in Offa on April 5, 2018.

22 suspects have since been arrested and 15 of them were first paraded in public on Sunday, June 3, by Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Jimoh Moshood, who named the leaders of the robbery gang as Ayodele Akinnibosun (aka, AY), Ibikunle Ogunleye (aka Arrow), Adeola Abraham, Salawudeen Azeez, and Niyi Ogundiran, all indigenes of Oro, Irepodun local government area of Kwara.

On Sunday, Akinnibosun, who confessed to being the mastermind of the operation, said he has been making 'political arrangement' for Saraki and Kwara governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed for years.

His confession had led the police to extend an invitation to Saraki for questioning but the senate president later disclosed that he'd been asked to instead respond to the allegations in writing within 48 hours.

This further led to a joint parliamentary session of the National Assembly on Tuesday, June 5, where lawmakers reaffirmed a vote of no confidence passed on the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.

On Wednesday, ACP Moshood announced at another press briefing that new revelations mean Saraki still has a case to answer and is still under investigation in connection to the Offa bank robbery.

Read the full statement below:

UPDATE OF POLICE INVESTIGATION INTO THE INDICTMENT OF SENATE PRESIDENT, FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA, SEN. BUKOLA SARAKI FROM CONFESSIONS OF FIVE (5) GANG LEADERS ARRESTED FOR ACTIVE PARTICIPATION IN THE OFFA BANKS ROBBERY AND GRUESOME KILLING OF MORE THAN THIRTY THREE (33) INNOCENT PERSONS INCLUDING PREGNANT WOMEN AND NINE (9) POLICE OFFICERS ON 5th APRIL, 2018, IN OFFA, KWARA STATE.

· Nigeria Police Force have arrested two (2) out of the three (3) suspects mentioned by the Overall Gang Leader of Offa Bank Robbery Ayoade Akinnibosun a.k.a AY during parade of suspects on 3/6/2018.

· Senate President, Sen. Bukola saraki is still under investigation in connection with the Offa bank robbery.

It will be recalled that on 3rd June, 2018, I paraded before the media and the public fifteen (15) suspects, (five '5' gang leaders and ten '10' principal suspects) who admitted, confessed and volunteered statements to the Police Investigation Team on the active criminal roles they played in the bank robbery of six (6) commercial banks, attack on Divisional Police Headquarters, Offa and the killing of thirty three (33) innocent persons.

2. These five (5) gang leaders confessed to the Police as follows:

i. Ayoade Akinnibosun a.k.a AY 'M' 37 years - Gang Leader From Oro, Irepodun LGA, Kwara State. Confessed to have coordinated the bank robbery and the killing of thirty three (33) innocent persons during the bank robbery.

ii. Ibukunle Ogunleye 'M' 36 years - Gang Leader from Oro, Irepodun LGA, Kwara State. Confessed to have killed two (2) persons during the bank robbery.

iii. Adeola Abraham 'M' 35 years - Gang Leader from Oro, Irepodun LGA, Kwara State. Confessed to have killed five (5) persons during the bank robbery.

iv. Salawudeen Azeez 'M' 49 years – Gang Leader from Oro, Irepodun LGA, Kwara State. Confessed to have killed two (2) Persons during the bank robbery.

v. Niyi Ogundiran 'M' 37 years – Gang Leader from Oro, Irepodun LGA, Kwara State. Confessed to have killed two (2) persons during the bank robbery.

3. The other seventeen (17) suspects volunteered confessional statements admitting their active participation in the Offa bank robbery; they also corroborated the confessions of the five (5) principal suspects mentioned in paragraph two (2) above.

4. During the parade, the main gang leader, Ayoade Akinnibosun a.k.a AY 'M' 37 years, mentioned three (3) other suspected vicious and notorious political thugs and in possession of Firearms, ammunition and other dangerous weapons working according to him for the Senate President, Sen. Bukola Saraki in the Kwara Central senatorial district, namely Alhaji Kehinde Gobiri aka Captain, Alhaji Oba Shuaib Olododo aka Jawando and Alhaji Dona.

5. Two (2) of these suspects namely Alhaji Kehinde Gobiri aka Captain '47 years' Native of Ilorin East LGA Kwara State and Alhaji Oba Shuaib Olododo aka Jawando '53 years' Native of Ilorin South, Kwara State are now in Police custody and have admitted to various crimes and criminalities they have committed in Kwara Central senatorial district under the guise of political thuggery for the Senate President, Sen. Bukola Saraki. They are currently under investigation and will be charged to court on completion of investigation.

6. Consequent upon all the above and the confessions of the five (5) gang leaders namely; Ayoade Akinnibosun, Ibukunle Ogunleye, Adeola Abraham, Salawudeen Azeez, Niyi Ogundiran and some of the other seventeen (17) suspects arrested for direct involvement and active participation in the Offa Bank Robbery and the gruesome killing of THIRTY THREE (33) innocent persons admitted and volunteered statements that they were political thugs of the Senate President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Sen. Bukola Saraki and the Executive Governor of Kwara State, Alh. Abdulfatah Ahmed. The five (5) gang leaders further confessed during investigation that they are political thugs under the name Youth Liberation Movement a.k.a "Good Boys" admitted and confessed to have been sponsored with firearms, money and operational vehicles by the Senate President, Sen. Bukola Saraki and the Governor of Kwara State, Alh. Abdulfatah Ahmed. These confessions were made before the media and the public on the 3rd of June, 2018. It is therefore, evidently clear that the Senate President, Sen. Bukola Saraki has case to answer.

7. It was also discovered during further investigations that three (3) gang leaders who participated actively in the Offa Bank Robbery (i) Ayoade Akinnibosun aka AY (ii) Ibukunle Ogunleye aka Arrow and (iii) Adeola Abraham followed the Senate President, Sen. Bukola Saraki to Oloffa's palace when the Senate President paid a condolence visit to Offa after the bank robbery.

8. New revelations from further investigation into the matter show that all the five (5) gang leaders namely; Ayoade Akinnibosun, Ibukunle Ogunleye, Adeola Abraham, Salawudeen Azeez, Niyi Ogundiran have direct connection to the Senate President, Sen. Bukola Saraki as new pictures of one of the five (5) gang leaders when paraded by the Police early in the week was in 'Aso Ebi' (trouser) used during the Senate President daughter's wedding. The five (5) gang leaders further admitted that they attended the Senate President daughter's wedding held recently.

9. The Nigeria Police Force will not be cowed or succumb to intimidation from any quarter in carrying out a thorough and discreet investigation into the Offa Bank Robbery where significant successes have been recorded. The ongoing investigation will be driven to a logical conclusion.

10. Meanwhile, the Senate President, Sen. Bukola Saraki is still under investigation in connection to the Offa bank robbery and the Nigeria Police Force will do everything possible within the ambit of the law to ensure that justice is done in this case.