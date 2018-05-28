Oby Ezekwesili blames Buhari’s government for recession

news

A former minister of education, Oby Ezekwesili has blamed President Buhari’s administration for the recession that hit the country.

Ezekwesili said that the government would have put policies in place to avoid it.

She said this while speaking on a Channels Television programme, Sunrise Daily on Monday, May 28, 2018.

The former minister was quick to say that there were some situations that were beyond the government’s control, citing the drop in oil revenue.

According to her, “Nigeria is not better in the past three years. The reason is that if you look at the simple indicator of how better Nigeria is, it will be your income per capital that reduces drastically because of the dent to GDP that resulted in the oil price collapsed.

“It is because of the oil price that collapsed from $100billion to about $50 billion.

ALSO READ: 5 Ways Buhari killed Nigeria's economy with bad policies

“There were no right policies in place and the problem was that this Buhari led government did not adjust using the right economic policies and approach to avert the recession that hit Nigeria at that time.”

Timi Frank Vs Buhari

A former All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Timi Frank has also said that the economy has gotten worse since buhari came into power.

Frank also said that corruption has been on the rise, adding that the security situation in the North-East has not improved.