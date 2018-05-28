Home > News > Local >

Oby Ezekwesili blames Buhari’s government for recession

Oby Ezekwesili Former minister blames Buhari’s government for recession

Ezekwesili however said that there were some situations that were beyond the government’s control, citing the drop in oil revenue.

  • Published:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A former minister of education, Oby Ezekwesili has blamed President Buhari’s administration for the recession that hit the country.

Ezekwesili said that the government would have put policies in place to avoid it.

She said this while speaking on a Channels Television programme, Sunrise Daily on Monday, May 28, 2018.

The former minister was quick to say that there were some situations that were beyond the government’s control, citing the drop in oil revenue.

According to her, “Nigeria is not better in the past three years. The reason is that if you look at the simple indicator of how better Nigeria is, it will be your income per capital that reduces drastically because of the dent to GDP that resulted in the oil price collapsed.

“It is because of the oil price that collapsed from $100billion to about $50 billion.

ALSO READ: 5 Ways Buhari killed Nigeria's economy with bad policies

“There were no right policies in place and the problem was that this Buhari led government did not adjust using the right economic policies and approach to avert the recession that hit Nigeria at that time.”

Timi Frank Vs Buhari

A former All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Timi Frank has also said that the economy has gotten worse since buhari came into power.

Frank also said that corruption has been on the rise, adding that the security situation in the North-East has not improved.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF), in a recent report which it published, said that Nigerians have become poorer under Buhari’s administration.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is an Associate Hub Editor at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 In Adamawa Mubi cholera update: 434 cases recorded, with 13 deathsbullet
2 Ajaokuta Steel Company Pulse finds out why this facility has never...bullet
3 Buhari President terminates $195m 'questionable' contract promoted...bullet

Related Articles

Boko Haram Ezekwesili questions Buhari's silence over 94 missing girls in Yobe
Ezekwesili Ex-Minister rejoices, slams FG over Dapchi Girls' return
Makarfi Ex PDP chairman asks Obasanjo to support coalition against Buhari
Buhari Ezekwesili reminds President of Chibok girls promise
Oby Ezekwesili Police 'detain' ex minister in Abuja
Oby Ezekwesili Former minister says President Buhari values crude oil more than a Nigerian life
Buhari Ezekwesili shames President for 5th medical trip to London
Buhari Keyamo says recession started in 2014, not under President

Local

Ajaokuta Steel Company: Appease our ancestor or plant won't work - Community
Ajaokuta Steel Company Appease our ancestor or plant won't work - Community
Buhari reminds Nigerians of Orubebe’s 2015 outburst
Democracy Day Lecture Buhari reminds Nigerians of Orubebe’s 2015 outburst
Minister says Buhari’s achievements on infrastructure, unprecedented
Lai Mohammed Minister says Buhari’s achievements on infrastructure, unprecedented
President Buhari has abandoned Igbos - PDP
Buhari President has abandoned Igbos - PDP