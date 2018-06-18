Pulse.ng logo
'Obtain your PVC now' - Gov. Ahmed tells Kwara residents

Ahmed also warned against politicising the Offa bank robbery incident, urging the police  to follow due process.

Kwara State Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed

(Punch)
Governor  Abdulfatah Ahmed of  Kwara has called on the people of the state to obtain their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) to enable them elect candidates of their choice during the 2019 general elections.

Ahmed made the call on Sunday, June 17, when the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, paid the annual Sallah homage to the Government House.

“It is the civic responsibility of every eligible citizen to ensure collection of his or her PVC.

“ Collection of PVC is a right and the only tool to elect people who can deliver on campaign promises.

“Ours is  peaceful and grassroots politics where we allow our people to take decisions on their own and encourage inclusive politics,” Ahmed added.

Ahmed also warned against politicising the Offa bank robbery incident, urging the police  to follow due process to ensure that all those involved were brought to justice.

ALSO READ: Get your PVC, protect your votes, Presidential aspirant Donald Duke urges Nigerians

Sulu-Gambari,  in his remarks,  praised the state government for its efforts on security and other sectors of the economy.

“We,  the traditional rulers in the state,  are behind the government in its bid  to actualise its masses-oriented programmes  for our people,” the emir said. 

