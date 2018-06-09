OBJ's party, ADC threatens FG, says he's untouchable

news

The Chairman of the ADC, Chief Okey Nwosu has said that former President Olusegun Obasanjo cannot be touched.

Nwosu said this while reacting to reports of Obasanjo’s allegation that the Federal Government is trying to frame him up.

According to the Punch, the ADC chairman said that members of the party will shut-down the Presidential Villa if anything happens to the former President.

He said “President Obasanjo cannot be touched. When in 2014 and 2015, he was in the vanguard of trying to effect change because of the situation then, they were applauding him as the champion of a new Nigeria.

“Now that things have gone wrong in the area of security and economy and he is speaking out, they are now chasing the champion of new Nigeria. We will mobilise the whole of Nigeria to take over Aso Rock Villa if the government steps out of line.”

Campaign Promises

Nwosu also alleged that President Buhari’s government is now intimidating those speaking against the wrongdoings of his administration.

The ADC chairman said that the alleged plan to silence Obasanjo is a sign that the government is desperate to cover up its inability to fulfill its campaign promises.

“What we are witnessing is the desperation of a failed government. When you have mediocre persons that are not focused on handling state power, they often go to dictatorial levels to try to achieve their aim but this time, the people of Nigeria and God are on our side and we will do what our country needs,” he added.

FG replies

In its reply, the government through the minister of information, Lai Mohammed described former President Obasanjo’s claim as the concoction of a mind worried by guilt.

The minister also said that Buhari’s government will never be involved in the frame-up of innocent citizens.