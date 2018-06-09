Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

OBJ's party, ADC threatens FG, says he's untouchable

Obasanjo Former President is untouchable – ADC

The ADC chairman said that members of the party will shut-down the Presidential Villa if anything happens to the former President.

  • Published:
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo is untouchable – ADC play

Former president, Olusegun Obasanjo

(Stella Dimoko Korkus)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Chairman of the ADC, Chief Okey Nwosu has said that former President Olusegun Obasanjo cannot be touched.

Nwosu said this while reacting to reports of Obasanjo’s allegation that the Federal Government is trying to frame him up.

According to the Punch, the ADC chairman said that members of the party will shut-down the Presidential Villa if anything happens to the former President.

He said “President Obasanjo cannot be touched. When in 2014 and 2015, he was in the vanguard of trying to effect change because of the situation then, they were applauding him as the champion of a new Nigeria.

“Now that things have gone wrong in the area of security and economy and he is speaking out, they are now chasing the champion of new Nigeria. We will mobilise the whole of Nigeria to take over Aso Rock Villa if the government steps out of line.”

Campaign Promises

Nwosu also alleged that President Buhari’s government is now intimidating those speaking against the wrongdoings of his administration.

The ADC chairman said that the alleged plan to silence Obasanjo is a sign that the government is desperate to cover up its inability to fulfill its campaign promises.

“What we are witnessing is the desperation of a failed government. When you have mediocre persons that are not focused on handling state power, they often go to dictatorial levels to try to achieve their aim but this time, the people of Nigeria and God are on our side and we will do what our country needs,” he added.

ALSO READ: 5 ways Obasanjo attacked Buhari all over again

FG replies

In its reply, the government through the minister of information, Lai Mohammed described former President Obasanjo’s claim as the concoction of a mind worried by guilt.

The minister also said that Buhari’s government will never be involved in the frame-up of innocent citizens.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo recently announced that his group, Coalition for Nigeria Movement (CNM) has adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as its political platform.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Democracy Day Nigerians react to Buhari's June 12 declarationbullet
2 Offa Robbery 3 bank robbers were on condolence visit 2 days after...bullet
3 MKO Abiola Ex-CJN Belgore says award of posthumous GCFR to late...bullet

Related Articles

Obasanjo Ex-President cries out, says Buhari is trying to hang a crime on him
$16b Power Project Obasanjo fires insults at Buhari
Obasanjo Ex-President deceiving Nigerians again — Yoruba Ronu
Buhari In US Obasanjo says President performed woefully during press conference
Yakubu Gowon Ex president says there was no corruption in his time, no one believes him
Christopher Abebe Obasanjo’s father-in-law, buried amid tributes
Obasanjo FG reacts to ex-president's allegations, says guilty conscience is haunting OBJ

Local

President Buhari appoints Shonubi as new CBN Deputy Governor
Buhari President appoints Shonubi as new CBN Deputy Governor
Building collapse claims 3 in Zaria, 7 others injured
In Zaria Building collapse claims 3, 7 others injured
FG says guilty conscience is hunting Obasanjo
Obasanjo FG reacts to ex-president's allegations, says guilty conscience is haunting OBJ
FG releases details of national honour investiture for Abiola
Abiola FG releases details of national honour investiture for late politician