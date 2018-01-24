OBJ is too busy to notice economic reforms - Lai Mohammed

news

The Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed has said President Olusegun Obasanjo's busy schedule might have prevented him from noticing President Muhammadu Buhari's government effort in revamping the economy.

"We believe that Chief Obasanjo, because of his very busy schedule, may not have been fully availed of developments in the government’s efforts to revamp the economy, which was battered by the consequences of over-dependence on a commodity as well as unprecedented pillaging of the treasury," a statement from Mohammed read.

The response is coming after 24 hours of silence from the the federal government since the critical letter written by ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Mohammed in a statement said it is possible that Obasanjo, who has proven himself to be a patriot, had been so busy that he could not keep track of the progress recorded by the Buhari administration.

“Chief Obasanjo is a patriot, and he has proven this time and time again. We appreciate what he said concerning the administration’s performance in two out of the three key issues that formed the plank of its campaign: fighting corruption and tackling insurgency,” the statement read.

“Specifically, the former president said President Buhari must be given credit for his achievement so far in these two areas. We thank him for this.

“Apparently, the former president believes that the administration does not deserve a pass mark in the area of the economy, which is the third of our three-pronged campaign promises.

“We have no doubt that in the face of massive challenges in this area, this administration has availed itself creditably. We believe that Chief Obasanjo, because of his very busy schedule, may not have been fully availed of developments in the government’s efforts to revamp the economy, which was battered by the consequences of over-dependence on a commodity as well as unprecedented pillaging of the treasury.

“Today, most of the indices by which an economy is measured are looking up. Permit me to say, however, that Nigeria would not have exited recession through a mere order or if the Administration had not made use of ”good Nigerians” who could help.

“This administration is making steady progress in its determined effort to revamp the economy, and the results are showing.”

Obasanjo's claims

The ex-president had accused President Muhammadu Buhari of performing below expectation, advising him against running in 2019.

"President Buhari needs a dignified and honourable dismount from the horse. He needs to have time to reflect, refurbish physically and recoup and after appropriate rest, once again, join the stock of Nigerian leaders whose experience, influence, wisdom and outreach can be deployed on the side line for the good of the country.

"His place in history is already assured. Without impaired health and strain of age, running the affairs of Nigeria is a 25/7 affair, not 24/7.

"I only appeal to brother Buhari to consider a deserved rest at this point in time and at this age. I continue to wish him robust health to enjoy his retirement from active public service. President Buhari does not necessarily need to heed my advice. But whether or not he heeds it, Nigeria needs to move on and move forward."

And the most worrisome of the content of the letter is his advice to the President not to try contesting in the 2019 Presidential election.