Obiano reiterates commitment to workers’ well-being

Willie Obiano Anambra Governor reiterates commitment to workers’ well-being

Buhari assures Anambra Governor, Obiano of FG's support play

Willie Obiano won the Anambra governorship election

Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra has reiterated his commitment to protect the rights, well-being and interest of workers, pensioners and trade unions in the state.

Obiano said this during the 40th anniversary celebration of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Awka on Friday.

The governor, who was represented by the Head of Service, Mr Harry Uduh, said the promises he made during his 2017 governorship campaign would be fulfilled during his second term in office.

Earlier, the state Chairman of NLC, Mr Jerry Nnubia, said the congress was poised to enhance the take home pay, working condition and welfare package of workers.

Nnubia commended the cordial relationship between the labour and the state government as well as the positive disposition of the state government toward workers.

He, however, appealed to the state government to do more in the areas of contributory pension scheme and disparity in salary, among others.

In a lecture entitled “NLC Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow,” former Vice-President of NLC Mr Fidelis Ede, said the political class was yet to understand the whole struggle of union over the years.

Ede said the minimum wage had been misinterpreted and misrepresented as salary increase.

“In Nigeria, without minimum wage, there won’t be salary increase, but these are two different things.

He advised civil servants to engage in business, especially agriculture, to complement their current jobs.

High point of the occasion was the presentation of awards to five retirees for their contributions toward the struggle and welfare of workers in the state.

The award recipients are: Messrs Richard Anago, Charles Onyeagba, Godwin Ibekwe, Anthony Ugozor and Mr Patrick Obianyo.

