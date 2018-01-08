Home > News > Local >

Obiano cautions herdsmen bearing arms in Anambra

Obiano Governor cautions herdsmen bearing arms in Anambra

Obiano assured that herdsmen/farmers crises which had ravaged parts of the state was under control, with a pledge to find a lasting solution to the crises.

  • Published:
NANS wants Fulani herdsmen declared as terrorists play

Armed Fulani herdsmen

(punch)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra has warned herdsmen in the state, who carry dangerous weapons to desist from such act or face the full wrath of the law.

Obiano gave the warning at a reception organised in his honour by Aguleri people on Monday.

The governor assured that herdsmen/farmers crises which had ravaged parts of the state was under control, with a pledge to find a lasting solution to the crises.

He however directed that herdsmen, wielding AK-47 rifles and other dangerous weapons should not be allowed in the state.

Obiano said that his government had immediately commenced latent actions to forestall any incident that may lead to mayhem or loss of lives.

“Part of the measures taken to address the menace was sensitising both the host communities and the herdsmen of the existing agreement.

“They were reminded that any party that destroys either the lives or property of the other will pay and also be prosecuted,” he stressed.

Obiano, who described the people of the state as peace-loving, welcomed visitors seeking wealth opportunities in the state.

The governor, however, warned those who may want to take advantage of the people’s hospitality to desist from acts capable of disturbing the peace of the state.

He reassured farmers in the affected communities of his administration’s commitment to put an end to the cattle invasion on their farmlands. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Biafra Someone crazier than Nnamdi Kanu will emerge soon – Prophet Iginlabullet
2 Irregular Power Supply Eko Disco apologises to Lagos residentsbullet
3 Benue Attacks 11 killed in fresh Fulani herdsmen raidbullet

Related Articles

Herdsmen Crisis 5 ways to stop killings by cattle grazers
In Abuja El-Rufai, Ortom, Bello, Ishaku, Bindow meet security chiefs meet over herdsmen
In Taraba 3 killed, 6 injured in fresh attack
Benue Killings Lawmaker tells Buhari to tag Fulani herdsmen as terrorists
Benue Killings Ortom declares 3-day mourning for Fulani herdsmen victims
Benue Killings Ortom blames Buhari for security failure, suspends 2019 campaign
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Monday, January 8, 2018]
Osinbajo Those politicising recent killings must be stopped - Vice President
Osinbajo VP says govt’s burden is to defend territorial integrity, rights
Benue Attacks Nasarawa government donates N50m relief materials to displaced persons

Local

NANS wants Fulani herdsmen declared as terrorists
Benue Attacks Anti-grazing law must be modified for killings to stop - Cattle Breeders
Cattle owned by Fulani herdsmen graze in a field outside Kaduna, northwest Nigeria in 2017
In Taraba At least 12 killed in communal violence
Court stops Malami from blocking Senate investigation on Maina
Maina Court stops Malami from blocking Senate investigation into reinstatement scandal
NDLEA operatives.
In Niger NDLEA arrests 279 suspects, seize 2,879,3117 drugs in 2017