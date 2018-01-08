Obiano cautions herdsmen bearing arms in Anambra

news

Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra has warned herdsmen in the state, who carry dangerous weapons to desist from such act or face the full wrath of the law.

Obiano gave the warning at a reception organised in his honour by Aguleri people on Monday.

The governor assured that herdsmen/farmers crises which had ravaged parts of the state was under control, with a pledge to find a lasting solution to the crises.

He however directed that herdsmen, wielding AK-47 rifles and other dangerous weapons should not be allowed in the state.

Obiano said that his government had immediately commenced latent actions to forestall any incident that may lead to mayhem or loss of lives.

“Part of the measures taken to address the menace was sensitising both the host communities and the herdsmen of the existing agreement.

“They were reminded that any party that destroys either the lives or property of the other will pay and also be prosecuted,” he stressed.

Obiano, who described the people of the state as peace-loving, welcomed visitors seeking wealth opportunities in the state.

The governor, however, warned those who may want to take advantage of the people’s hospitality to desist from acts capable of disturbing the peace of the state.

He reassured farmers in the affected communities of his administration’s commitment to put an end to the cattle invasion on their farmlands.