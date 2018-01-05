Obaseki's convoy attacked by unknown gunmen

news

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki's convoy was reportedly attacked by unknown men in the state, his spokesperson, Robin Crusoe said in a statement issued on Thursday, January 4, 2018.

He said the police have declared wanted the Managing Director of BUA's Obu Cement Company, Yusuf Binji, who is said to be a major suspect in the attack.

There has been a running battled between BUA and Dangote cement over the ownership of a mining site in Okpella, Edo State.

The state government, therefore, ordered BUA to stop work on the site but the company did not comply.

On Wednesday, January 3, the government led security officials to the site and arrested two BUA staff for continuing work there.

Crusoe quoted the police as saying that the attack on the governor was sponsored by BUA boss, Binji.

"Also attacked were some officials of the Edo State Government who were on the convoy of the Edo State Governor," he said.

According to the statement, Binji was declared wanted because the police, prior to the attack, received intelligence that BUA International Limited is sponsoring militias in Okpella, where the company has a cement factory and mine sites.

The same militias allegedly attacked Obaseki's convoy.