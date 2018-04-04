Home > News > Local >

Obaseki inaugurates Forestry Advisory Committee

Godwin Obaseki Edo inaugurates Forestry Advisory Committee

The governor said during the inauguration in Benin on Wednesday that Edo was among the states in the country richly endowed in forest reserves.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Manyan baƙi sun halárta a taron Rantsár da Gwamnan Jihar Edo play

Manyan baƙi sun halárta a taron Rantsár da Gwamnan Jihar Edo

(Pulse )
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo has inaugurated an advisory committee on forestry to help the state government to reposition the state as major forest state in Nigeria.

The governor said during the inauguration in Benin on Wednesday that Edo was among the states in the country richly endowed in forest reserves.

He, however, regretted that the forests had been depleted significantly, hence the need for the committee to work toward reviving it.

He said “we have reflected on the fact that we need to re-enact the potential that God endowed us with in terms of forest reserve.

“As part of the design of the Benin Industrial Park, a section of the park would be built on input from forestry.”

The governor said that the committee would help to draft a forestry policy for the state; advice the state to set up a structure for the forestry commission which should be capable of ensuring obtainable forestry management in line with international best practices.

He added that the committee would help to prepare work plan, budget for the commission and monitoring and implementation programmes and assist to rebuild the the forest management in the state.

Obaseki gave the committee less than 60 days to submit its report, adding that “there is a conference in Ghana in May 2018 and Edo is expected to unveil the forest policies to the world and get feedback from the international community.”

The Chairman of the committee, Dr Felix Idumah, thanked the governor for finding members qualified to serve the state.

Idumah promised the governor and the people of the state that the committee would not disappoint in their duties.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Corruption These 23 names on FG's new looters list will shock youbullet
2 Okonjo-Iweala EFCC invites ex-minister over $250m missing from Abacha lootbullet
3 Buhari President going to rest in London, says Presidencybullet

Related Articles

In Edo Governor Obaseki sacks Commissioner, retires General Manager
Samson Sedi Armed robbers kill Edo APC youth leader
In Edo State Government, EU expend N4bn on water projects
Godwin Obaseki Governor urges Edo University students to shun social vices
In Edo Libya returnees disrupt govt. organised empowerment programme
In Edo Native doctors forced to revoke curses placed on human trafficking victims
Godwin Obaseki Edo State Gov. expresses satisfaction with conduct of council polls
Saraki Why SP was absent at APC meetings
In Edo 10,000 PDP members defect to APC
Godwin Obaseki Edo Governor reveals plans to reposition state-owned media

Local

A cache of ammunitions recovered form armed robbers (Illustration).
In Sokoto Police recover 948 arms
In Abia State IG directive: Police recover 1,000 arms
Police
Rasheed Akintunde AIG decorates 114 promoted officers in Zone 5
The Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom has felicitated with the newly elected Speaker of the State Assembly, Hon Terkimbi Ikyange and his Deputy James Ejembi.
In Benue State House of Assembly passes 2018 budget