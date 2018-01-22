Home > News > Local >

Obasanjo, Saraki, Okorocha arrive Monrovia for Weah’s inauguration

Obasanjo’s plane touched down at the Roberts International Airport (RIA) at 8:01 a.m. (9 a.m. Nigerian time)  while Saraki arrived at 9:02 a.m.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki,  arrived Monrovia on Monday morning for the swearing in of Liberia’s President-elect, George Weah.

On hand to receive them were the Nigerian Ambassador to Liberia, Mr James Dimka; Force Commander for the United Nations Mission in Liberia, Maj.-Gen. Salihu Uba,  among other officials.

Speaking to newsmen, Obasanjo said he was a proud  to witness a peaceful democratic transfer of power in Liberia  considering the huge sacrifices made by Nigeria for peace and stability in the country.

I am very happy over what is happening in Liberia today and I congratulate my brothers and sisters in this great country,” he said.

A News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent in Monrovia covering the inauguration reports that Saraki was accompanied by Senators Philip Aduda  and Osita Izunaso.

Gov. Rochas Okorocha of Imo arrived minutes before the senate’s  helmsman.

The airport is witnessing an influx of special guests from Africa and around the world, including current and former heads of states.

Former Super Eagles midfielder, Austin Okocha, was  among the international soccer stars already in the country.

Okocha arrived at 9.54 a.m. into the warm embrace of soccer fans and government officials from other countries that fell over themselves to take photographs with the football legend

