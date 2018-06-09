Pulse.ng logo
Obasanjo is not above the law - TMG

Obasanjo Ex-President is not above the law

Obasanjo had earlier alleged that President Buhari is plotting to link him to a crime and detain him.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Obasanjo is not above the law - TMG play

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo

(Daily Post)
The Transition Monitoring group (TMG) has said that former President Olusegun Obasanjo is not above the law.

The group also said that the government has the right to take the former President up on any area it feels he has some questions to answer.

Obasanjo had earlier alleged that President Buhari is plotting to link him to a crime and detain him.

OBJ’s claim sounds unreal

Speaking on Obasanjo’s allegation, TMG’s chairman, Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi said that the former President’s claims sound unreal.

Akiyode-Afolabi however said that the issues raised by Obasanjo needs to be looked into.

“This does not sound like a real threat though. However, the former President has raised an issue that deserves attention, he needs to prove since he has alleged the existence of threats.

“However, nobody is above the law, if he has questions to answer, the Government should be free to take him up on it.

ALSO READ: It's time for Obasanjo to come clean on $16B allegation

“After all former President of South Africa was tried for corruption, so what’s is wrong in trying him?

“The war against corruption should have no bounds.”

OBJ is untouchable

Contrary to the TMG’s opinion, the Chairman of the ADC, Chief Okey Nwosu has said that former President Olusegun Obasanjo cannot be touched.

The ADC chairman also threatened that its members will shut-down the Presidential Villa if anything happens to the former President.

President Buhari recently alleged that there was nothing to show for the $16b that was spent on power during former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration.

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

