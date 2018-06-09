Obasanjo deserves the humiliation he’s getting - Fayose

news

The Governor of Ekiti state, Ayo Fayose has said that former President Olusegun Obasanjo deserves the humiliation he is getting.

Fayose said this while reacting to claims by the former President that the Federal Government wants to frame him up.

The Governor, who told Obasanjo not to be afraid of arrest, said that many Nigerians are being harassed daily.

He said “When other Nigerians were at the receiving end of President Buhari’s dictatorship, Obasanjo was going in and out of the Presidential Villa.

“Nigerians are being humiliated and tried every day by the dictatorial government of President Muhammadu Buhari that he (Obasanjo) helped to enthrone. Some of us have gone through trials before and we are not afraid of trials even today.

“Where was he when Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd) was arrested and detained since 2015 despite court orders for his release? When over 1,000 members of the Nigeria’s Islamic Movement were killed in Zaria and their leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky arrested and dumped in detention since 2016 despite of court orders, what did Obasanjo do?

“Where was Obasanjo when armed men of the DSS invaded the Ekiti State House Assembly and abducted one of its members? Did Obasanjo travel out of Nigeria when judges were being arrested in the night in a Gestapo manner?”

OBJ lacks moral right

Fayose also said that Obasanjo lacks the moral right to complain because he has been partners with President Buhari for the past 40 years.

The Governor said the ‘two old men’ can fight themselves because Nigerians are tired of both of them.

“Obasanjo lacks moral rights to complain about Buhari’s government because himself and the President have been partners for over 40 years. It was when President Buhari served as Minister of Petroleum and NNPC Chairman in 1977 under Obasanjo that N2.8 billion oil money went missing from the accounts of the NNPC in Midlands Bank, United Kingdom.

ALSO READ: 5 shades Obasanjo threw at Buhari

“Both Buhari and Obasanjo are already spent forces and have gone senile. Nigerians no longer need the two old men and the more they fight themselves, the better for the country.”

Let Buhari jail me

According to Daily Post, Governor Fayose also reminded Obasanjo of a part in his book – My Watch (Page 96), where he said that he prefers Buhari to jail him than Goodluck Jonathan to return to power in 2015.

“Since Obasanjo himself said he preferred to be jailed by Buhari and worked for his enthronement, the President can hasten his arrest and imprisonment. Obasanjo should not be afraid to go to prison now,” he added.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has threatened to shut-down the Presidential Villa in Abuja if anything happens to Obasanjo.

The ADC chairman, Chief Okey Nwosu has said that former President Olusegun Obasanjo is untouchable.