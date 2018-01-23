news

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Tuesday commended President Muhammadu Buhari over his achievements in fighting corruption and insurgency.

Obasanjo gave the commendation in a special statement issued in Abeokuta and made available to newsmen.

“I thought President Buhari would fight corruption and insurgency and he must be given some credit for his achievements so far in these two areas, although it is not yet uhuru.

The elder statesman, however, stressed the need for a united front in moving Nigeria to an enviable height.

He called for partnerships and increased collaborations among well meaning Nigerians to move the nation forward.

“We can collectively save ourselves from the position we find ourselves.

“It will not come through self-pity, fruitless complaint or protest, but through constructive and positive engagement and collective action for the good of our nation and us and our children and their children.

“We need moral re-armament and engaging togetherness of people of like-minds and goodwill to come solidly together to lift Nigeria up,” he said.

He said Nigerians must be united, willing-ready and participate in process of progress and drastic change.

“We need “change’’ that will give hope and future to all our youths and dignity and full participation to all our women.

“Our youths should be empowered to deploy their ability to learn, innovate and work energetically at ideas and concepts in which they can make their own original inputs.

“Youths must be part of the action today and not relegated to leadership of tomorrow and change that will mean enhancement of living standard and progress for all.

“The development and modernisation of our country and society must be anchored and sustained on dynamic Nigerian culture, enduring values and an enchanting Nigerian dream.

“We must have abiding faith in our country and its role and place within the comity of nations.

“Today, Nigeria needs all hands on deck. All hands of men and women of goodwill must be on deck. We need all hands to move our country forward.”