A former Governor of Abia state, Orji Kalu has said that former President Olusegun Obasanjo has no moral right to decide who becomes President in Nigeria.

According to Premium Times, Kalu said Obasanjo was travelling around the world for three years when he became President in 1999.

The former Governor said this on Saturday, June 16, 2018, in Jigawa state while rallying support for President Buhari’s re-election.

“People seem to have forgotten when former President Obasanjo was literally absent for about three years traveling all over the world‎ when he was president and then nobody told him not seek re-election.

“He does‎ not have the moral right to decide for Nigerians who becomes president. When he was president no one wrote letters advising him against seeking for re election,” he said.

Kalu also called on residents of Jigawa state to vote for Governor Muhammed Badaru.

The former Governor also told Badaru that he was in Jigawa to talk to Nigerians to vote for Buhari.

Accordign to him, his vote will go for Buhari alone.

“Although Alhaji Sule Lamido happens to be my long time political friend and an aspirant for Nigeria’s president‎ in the PDP, I told him I won’t vote for him against President Muhammadu Buhari,” he added.