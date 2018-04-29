Home > News > Local >

Obasa condoles with Oyo Assembly over Oyo Speaker's death

Michael Adeyemo Obasa condoles with Oyo Govt, Assembly over Oyo Speaker's death

Obasa described the late Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Michael Adeyemo, as a peace-loving man who stood for peace.

  Published:
Michael Adeyemo play

Late Oyo state speaker, Michael Adeyemo

(nigerianeye)
The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, has condoled with the Oyo state government and House of Assembly over the death of the speaker, Rt. Hon. Michael Adeyemo.

Obasa described the late Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Michael Adeyemo, as a peace-loving man who stood for peace, equity, justice and rule of law.

Eulogising the late Adeyemo, Obasa said the deceased was a man who strive for the good of his fellow man as well as the development, progress and growth of his state and the country at large.

Hon Obasa has condoled with the family of Oyo state Assembly's late speaker, Adeyemo.

 

In a condolence message released on behalf of Obasa's Chief Press Secretary, Musbau Rasak, Obasa said the death came as a rude shock though no one can query God's decision.

ALSO READ: Oyo APC, Makinde mourn Adeyemo

Rt Hon Adeyemo strived for the good of all - Obasa

The condolence message was addressed to the Oyo State Government, the state House of Assembly, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the immediate family of the deceased.

"The news came as a shock but it pleases Almighty God to take him away at this particular period. Who are we then to querry His authority? We love Rt. Hon. Adeyemo but God loves him more. 

"He was such a peace-loving man. A man of wisdom who strived for the good of his fellow man as well as the progress, growth and development of his state and the country at large.

"We will all miss him, particularly at the Confrence of Speakers. The Oyo State Government will miss him, his colleagues at the state House of Assembly, the entire members and leaders of the APC will miss him as well as members of his immediate family. I pray to Almighty God to give us all the fortitude to bear the huge loss. I also pray to God to grant him eternal rest," the Lagos Assembly Speaker said.

Adeyemo died on Friday morning, April 27, 2018 in Ibadan on his way to Jericho Hospital.

