The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II would perform a Benin sacred traditional rite at Emotan shrine on Wednesday in Benin.

Mr Fank Irabor, the Secretary of Benin Traditional Council announced this on Tuesday, June, 19, 2018.

Irabor said all Enigies, Edionweres, Okao, Ohen-Ovia, Ohen-Okhuahe, Igiohen-Ikhuo and market women are expected to attend the ceremony.

He said the ancient traditional rite will begin at 11 a.m, when the Oba was billed to arrive.